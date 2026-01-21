8 best kitchen tools for easy Iftar preparations to buy now, UAE 2026

Here's what you need for Ramadan 2026
Ramadan isn't far. Nevertheless, the whirlwind of chopping, mixing, frying, and stirring that comes with preparing iftar for family and friends. If your kitchen overwhelming and confusing, it’s time to upgrade your arsenal. From speedy slicers to magic mincers, these 8 must-have kitchen tools for 2026 will make prepping iftar a breeze—so you can spend less time stressing over the stove and more time enjoying those first bites of dates, samosas, and steaming hot biryani.
Transform your Ramadan prep with the 22-in-1 Safety-Locked Vegetable Chopper. This device the hassle out of slicing, dicing, and shredding. Equipped with 13 stainless steel blades, this BPA-free gadget effortlessly tackles onions, carrots, cucumbers, and more, while keeping your fingers safe with its smart safety lock. It’s a complete meal prep system, featuring a spacious storage container to catch your chopped veggies and make portioning a breeze. From salads to stir-fries, this slicer saves time, reduces mess, and makes cooking feel effortless, turning even the busiest weeknight into a stress-free culinary experience.
Storing and scooping rice doesn’t have to be a hassle. If you cook rice often, a grain dispenser is a solid choice. This handy container holds up to 11.3kg and releases rice straight into a measuring cup at the push of a button. Versatile enough for pasta, cereal, or other dry foods, it even comes with a cup that has built-in drainage holes—so you can rinse and measure in one simple step, saving time and cutting down on kitchen clutter.
During Ramadan, when kitchens bustle with iftar and suhoor prep, every minute saved counts—and the NexTrend Garlic Twister 4th Gen makes cooking fun. This handheld mincer tackles garlic, ginger, herbs, nuts, and more in seconds, so you can whip up flavourful dishes without the hassle of chopping. Its patented design keeps ingredients neatly contained, while the larger chamber lets you mince more at once, perfect for preparing family-sized meals. BPA-free and dishwasher-safe, it’s a small gadget that brings big relief during the busiest cooking season of the year.
Make Ramadan cooking faster, healthier, and stress-free with the Philips Dual Basket AirFryer 3000 Series. With its 9L dual-drawer design, you can cook two dishes at once—perfect for preparing iftar spreads without juggling multiple pans. The 8 touchscreen presets take the guesswork out of frying, roasting, grilling, or baking, while the 2750W power ensures crispy, golden results with little to no oil, keeping your meals light and wholesome.
Iftar usually will mean leftovers. Make it last with Souper Cubes’ silicone freezer trays. Designed for convenience, each tray comes with a lid and pre-marked fill lines—0.5 cups, 1 cup, 125ml, and 250ml—so portioning is effortless. When you’re ready for another serving, just pop out a frozen cube and return the tray to the freezer. Fans love using it for more than soup, from curries and pizza toppings to mini loaves of bread. Dishwasher-safe and hassle-free, it’s the ultimate tool for storing and reheating your favourite meals.
Cool down after a long day of fasting with the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker—your shortcut to homemade joy in just 40 minutes. Choose between creamy ice cream, silky gelato, refreshing sorbet, or frozen yoghurt, this stainless-steel wonder lets you whip up your favourite treats without pre-freezing the bowl. Perfect for iftar or suhoor, it’s a delightful way to end a meal or surprise the family with a sweet, refreshing dessert. From mango sorbet to chocolate gelato, you’re just a few turns of the paddle away from some good treats that make Ramadan evenings even more special.
Ditch the old-school twist-and-grind routine—these battery-powered salt and pepper grinders bring effortless seasoning to your kitchen. With just a press of a button, they sprinkle your spices instantly, and a subtle light at the base lets you see exactly how much you’ve added. The adjustable grind settings let you go from coarse to fine, while the included base caps keep counters clean and mess-free. Quick, precise, and spill-proof, these mills make seasoning smarter, not harder.
Make kitchen cleanup a breeze with the MAJALiS Over-Sink Dish Drying Stand. This large, 3-tier stainless steel rack sits right over your sink, giving your dishes, glasses, and utensils plenty of space to air dry without cluttering your countertop. The expandable design adapts to your kitchen space, while 10 handy hooks keep mugs, spatulas, and towels within easy reach.