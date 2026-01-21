8 best kitchen tools for easy Iftar preparations to buy now, UAE 2026

Cool down after a long day of fasting with the Cuisinart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker—your shortcut to homemade joy in just 40 minutes. Choose between creamy ice cream, silky gelato, refreshing sorbet, or frozen yoghurt, this stainless-steel wonder lets you whip up your favourite treats without pre-freezing the bowl. Perfect for iftar or suhoor, it’s a delightful way to end a meal or surprise the family with a sweet, refreshing dessert. From mango sorbet to chocolate gelato, you’re just a few turns of the paddle away from some good treats that make Ramadan evenings even more special.