Do not speed before iftar

Be aware of your own potential limitations.

Watch out for other traffic participants potentially under the same effects.

Expect the unexpected , all must drive defensively

Plan for possible delays and add a time buffer

Watch out in the rush-hours and close to iftar time

Anticipate sudden movements by others, including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Keep a sufficient distance between their vehicles and do not tailgate

Plan your schedules properly and leave early to avoid the need of rushing and speeding

You can run a little bit late, people will understand.

Stay off the roads at sundown, if you can avoid it.

Use your lights during dusk, before iftar

Do not crowd vehicles around mosques and obstruct traffic

Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep.

Pull over immediately when you become drowsy or tired