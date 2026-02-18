With traffic rising before iftar, motorists are urged to plan ahead and drive safely
Dubai: As Ramadan brings unique traffic patterns and heightened road activity across the UAE, motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists are urged to exercise extra caution to prevent accidents, particularly during the rush hours before iftar.
Most road accidents during Ramadan occur just before sunset, often caused by speeding, reckless maneuvers, or running red lights as drivers hurry home to break their fast. (Click here for the Ramadan prayer timings)
Traffic and security patrols are usually intensified during Ramadan, especially around mosques and popular market areas. Drivers are reminded to focus on the road, avoid distractions, and stop and rest if they feel tired.
Planning journeys ahead of time can help prevent last-minute rushes. Charity organizations distributing iftar meals on the road can also help fasting motorists break their fast safely, reducing the temptation to speed.
Motorists are strongly advised to refrain from reckless behaviour. Parents are also urged not to allow their children to drive without a licence or engage in risky activities such as late-night bike races.
Traffic experts note that Ramadan’s altered work hours and lifestyle contribute to congestion and accidents. The social focus of the month leads to heavy traffic, while irregular meal and sleep patterns can cause fatigue, impatience, and reduced attentiveness, resulting in early morning and pre-iftar accident peaks.
Medical professionals warn that fasting can affect concentration, reaction time, and vision. Dehydration and low blood sugar can lead to dizziness, weakness, cramps, blurred vision, and headaches.
Some common driving mistakes that lead to serious accidents during Ramadan include: speeding before iftar, fatigue, reckless overtaking, tailgating, and lack of lane discipline, mobile phone use, and inattentiveness.
How to do it right
Wear a seat belt
Follow the speed limit
Leave safe distance between vehicles
Avoid using mobile phone and other distractions
Signal when changing lanes
Drive defensively
Park on the hard shoulder if you’re feeling unwell and call for help
Do not perform road stunts
Fasting driver
Do not speed before iftar
Be aware of your own potential limitations.
Watch out for other traffic participants potentially under the same effects.
Expect the unexpected , all must drive defensively
Plan for possible delays and add a time buffer
Watch out in the rush-hours and close to iftar time
Anticipate sudden movements by others, including cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.
Keep a sufficient distance between their vehicles and do not tailgate
Plan your schedules properly and leave early to avoid the need of rushing and speeding
You can run a little bit late, people will understand.
Stay off the roads at sundown, if you can avoid it.
Use your lights during dusk, before iftar
Do not crowd vehicles around mosques and obstruct traffic
Avoid fatigue and get enough sleep.
Pull over immediately when you become drowsy or tired
Use public transport or taxis when possible
Non-fasting drivers
Be considerate and generous to other traffic participants who might fast
All traffic participants, fasting and non-fasting, must be extra careful during Ramadan
Pedestrian, cyclist or motorcyclist must watch out for potentially irrational behaviour of other traffic participants
Apply the same defensive driving approach like fasting traffic participants
Be very careful in the peak accident morning rush hours, early afternoon and close to iftar time.
Try to stay off the roads if possible during rush hours before iftar
