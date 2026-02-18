Struggling with sleep this Ramadan? UAE doctors on how to rest well and avoid fasting fatigue

Dr Santhosh Abraham, Specialist Endocrinologist at Aster Clinic Al Qusais, also points out that poor sleep does not just leave you feeling tired. It also affects mood, memory and concentration, with the first week of Ramadan proving particularly difficult as the body struggles to adjust to the new routine.

Over time, this pattern leads to partial sleep deprivation, which affects mood, memory, concentration and emotional resilience. Dr Amir Firouzjaei, a general practitioner and Chinese medicine practitioner at Wellth by Medcare, explains that the combination of late nights and early mornings can elevate stress hormones in the body, reduce the quality of deep sleep and lead to a range of symptoms including irritability, restless nights, vivid dreams and persistent mental fatigue.

One of the biggest adjustments during Ramadan is sleep. Many people stay up late after Iftar for prayer and socialising, then wake before dawn for Suhoor.

Here is how to navigate the month whilst protecting your mental health and getting the rest you need.

The holy month of Ramadan brings spiritual growth, community and reflection. It also brings a significant shift in daily routines, eating patterns and sleep schedules that can affect both body and mind.

Dubai: First day of Ramadan begins today in the UAE and as the entire country beings their fasting, many residents are doing so with less than 4 hours of sleep.

Take short breaks during the day to stretch, move around and refresh your mind

Fatigue during fasting hours is common, particularly in the afternoon. The main culprits are mild dehydration, blood sugar fluctuations, reduced calorie intake and caffeine withdrawal, all of which contribute to brain fog and heaviness.

Dr Zeeshan Anwar, General Physician at Aster Clinic International City, recommends trying to adjust your sleep schedule a few days before Ramadan begins to soften the impact of the change.

Go to bed at a consistent time each night, even if it is later than usual

The goal is not necessarily to get all your sleep in one block, but to aim for six to eight hours total within a 24-hour period. Here is how to make that happen:

Dr Abraham adds that relying solely on fried or sugary foods should be avoided, as they do not provide the sustained energy your body needs.

Nutrition plays a critical role in how you feel throughout the day and how well you sleep at night. Dr Firouzjaei recommends the following approach:

Dr Anwar suggests aiming for six to eight glasses of water daily and steering clear of sugary drinks, which can worsen dehydration rather than relieve it.

Aim to drink two to three litres of water during non-fasting hours, distributing fluids gradually rather than drinking them all at once. Limit coffee and salty foods, as both increase dehydration. If you experience dry eyes, particularly from screen time, use preservative-free artificial tears and increase your intake of omega-3 rich foods.

Over the course of a month, repeated daytime fluid restriction can lead to headaches, dry mouth, dry eyes and fatigue. Staying properly hydrated between Iftar and Suhoor is not optional.

Setting realistic goals is also crucial. Dr Anwar recommends planning your spiritual activities, work and rest time thoughtfully, and engaging in activities that bring you joy and relaxation. If needed, connect with family, friends or a mental health professional for support.

Dr Abraham emphasises the importance of being patient and kind to yourself, particularly during the first week. "Some individuals may experience feelings of anxiety, irritability or low mood. This reaction is typically short-lived and tends to improve as the body adjusts."

Dr Firouzjaei advises prioritising consistency over intensity. "Schedule rest intentionally," he says. "Try gentle stretching, evening walks or slow diaphragmatic breathing to help balance the nervous system."

Ramadan often comes with increased worship, social commitments and personal expectations. When combined with reduced sleep and changes in routine, this can heighten stress, irritability and emotional sensitivity.

Ramadan is a time of devotion, reflection and community. With a few practical adjustments to sleep, nutrition and self-care, you can protect your mental and physical wellbeing throughout the entire month.

If you take medication for chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or any other ongoing illness, Dr Anwar strongly advises visiting your doctor before Ramadan begins. Your doctor can adjust your medication schedule and dosage to suit your fasting routine, allowing you to observe the month without compromising your health.

Vitamin B12 is essential for nerve function and energy production. Low levels can lead to fatigue, weakness and difficulty concentrating. Include foods like meat, dairy, eggs and fish to maintain adequate levels.

Over the course of a month, an unbalanced diet can lead to deficiencies in key nutrients that affect both energy and mood. Two to watch closely are magnesium and vitamin B12.

