Simple, expert-backed ways to manage anxiety and rest better during these times
Dubai: When things feel uncertain, the temptation to constantly check your phone is almost impossible to resist. But clinical psychologists say that doing so is one of the worst things you can do for your mental health, and your sleep.
Here is practical, expert-backed advice on how to stay grounded, manage anxiety, and rest properly, especially during Ramadan when your sleep schedule is already shifted.
First, it helps to understand what is actually happening.
Clinical psychologist Ms. Asra Sarwar from Aster Clinic explains that heightened alertness during uncertain times is a completely normal response. Your nervous system is designed to scan for threats. The problem is that when you keep refreshing the news, you keep feeding it reasons to stay on high alert, even when you are physically safe.
Ms. Sreevidhya Srinivas, Clinical Psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic, puts it simply: the body's fight-or-flight response gets activated, and once it is on, it is biologically hard to switch off.
The single most effective thing you can do is set firm limits around how much news you consume.
Pick one or two fixed times during the day to check updates, and stick to them. Turn off notifications so your phone is not pulling your attention every few minutes. Ms. Sarwar suggests asking yourself a simple question before reaching for your phone: "Is checking again going to change the situation?" Usually, it only brings temporary relief before the anxiety builds back up again.
It is equally important to be selective about where your information comes from. Stick to verified, official sources and avoid sharing or reading unconfirmed forwards on social media. Rumours spread fast and they do more harm than good.
When thoughts begin spiralling, grounding techniques can interrupt the cycle quickly.
One effective method is the 5-4-3-2-1 exercise:
Five things you can see
Four you can touch
Three you can hear
Two you can smell
One you can taste
This brings your focus back to the present moment rather than imagined scenarios.
Breathing exercises also help. Inhale for four seconds and exhale for six. The longer exhale activates the body’s relaxation response and helps lower stress levels.
Doctors say maintaining structure during the day also sends a signal of safety to the brain. Keeping consistent meal times, light exercise and familiar routines can stabilise emotions.
Sleep is always the first casualty of stress and anxiety. During Ramadan, this is even more complicated because your whole schedule shifts around Suhoor and Iftar.
The key is to protect whatever sleep window you have and treat the lead-up to it as intentional.
Stop watching or reading the news at least an hour before you plan to sleep. Give your mind time to settle. Instead, use that time for something calming, whether that is light reading, stretching, prayer, or quiet reflection. These activities send a signal to the brain that the day is winding down.
Ms. Srinivas calls this a "wind-down ritual," and she is clear that consistency matters more than how long it is. Even 10 to 15 minutes of quiet transition time before sleep can make a real difference to how quickly you fall asleep.
Waking for Suhoor and then trying to sleep again is a challenge at the best of times. When you are also carrying background stress, and hearing jets flying overhead it becomes even harder.
A few things that help:
Keep Suhoor calm and quiet. Avoid checking your phone during or after the meal, as exposure to screens and news at that hour will make it much harder for your brain to wind back down.
After eating, try the slow breathing technique again. Inhale for four seconds, exhale for six. Repeat this for a few minutes while lying down.
If worries surface while you are trying to get back to sleep, do not fight them. Ms. Sarwar suggests setting aside 10 minutes earlier in the evening to write down any concerns. Getting them out of your head and onto paper signals to the brain that they have been acknowledged, so it does not feel the need to process them at 3am.
And if you find yourself lying awake with anxious thoughts, try gently repeating to yourself: "Right now, I am safe." It sounds small, but it can interrupt catastrophic thinking and help your nervous system settle.
Both psychologists are clear that struggling to sleep or feeling persistently anxious during difficult times is not a sign of weakness or overreacting. It is a human response to a stressful situation.
But if anxiety is disrupting your daily functioning or sleep difficulties are becoming persistent, reaching out to a professional early is worthwhile. Early support can prevent things from escalating.
Aster DM Healthcare is currently offering free online mental well-being consultations for three days via the myAster app, available across the UAE for those who would like to speak confidentially with a licensed psychologist from home.
Areeba Hashmi is a trainee at Gulf News.