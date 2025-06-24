US, Israel war on Iran: What to say to your children when they ask 'Will we be okay'

How to guide children through uncertain times with empathy and reassurance
It has been a rattling couple of days for those living in the UAE, and for families stranded outside it, anxiously waiting for news from home. The United States and Israel have carried out strikes on Iran, with President Donald Trump confirming 'major combat operations' and urging regime change. Reported targets included the office of Iran’s supreme leader, the presidential office in Tehran, and multiple military facilities across the country. Iranian state media said at least 53 people were killed at a girls’ school.
In response, Iran launched retaliatory strikes on Israel, while fallout from Iranian attacks has been reported across parts of the Gulf, including Qatar, the UAE and Kuwait. Explosions in the UAE, Bahrain and Qatar have prompted authorities to suspend all flights to and from Dubai airports, as officials continue to monitor the rapidly evolving situation.
For children, it is something else entirely. They are once again growing up against the backdrop of unrest, hearing the words “missile strikes” and “retaliation,” watching flights rerouted and plans unravel in real time. The conflict is no longer distant or abstract; it streams into their lives through 24/7 social media updates, YouTube explainers and WhatsApp forwards. Information arrives instantly, but understanding it, and coping with it, has not become any easier.
So how do we talk to children about global conflict, honestly, but without overwhelming them?
They might not say it, but they are deeply affected. Some, as a mother who prefers to remain unnamed, talks about ‘stocking up’ food, even if they doesn’t know explicitly what it means: She is just always ‘ready’ for a disaster waiting to happen.
According to clinical psychologist Aida Suhaimi, from Dubai’s Medcare, children, especially adolescents, can be deeply affected by world events, even if they don’t always have the words to express it. “As they are at a turning point in their lives, feeling both like children and young adults, adolescents are especially reluctant to talk to their parents about their stress during times of world conflict because they fear that they will be characterised if they don't know how to deal with their stress and this can be all too overwhelming for them. They may not even be aware that they are under stress at times,” she says.
Dr Suhaimi highlights several behavioural cues that could signal a child is absorbing distress:
Increased irritability or emotional outbursts: These may seem out of proportion, but they’re often signs of a person being overwhelmed.
Sleep disturbances: Nightmares, insomnia, or resistance to bedtime are common red flags.
Withdrawal from social interactions: A sudden preference for being alone or disengaging from friends and family may signal inner turmoil.
Academic decline: Difficulty focusing, completing schoolwork, or frequent emotional incidents at school could point to deeper issues.
Defiance or acting out: Sometimes, fear manifests as aggression or rebellion, as children try to regain a sense of control.
With the sheer amount of information children are acquiring from internet sources and social media in today's world, it is understandable that they may feel overwhelmed with knowledge about their and their family's safety. Provide them with facts concerning their safety
Sometimes, silence is more unsettling than a gentle conversation. When you try to avoid a conversation, the child tries to draw their own conclusions by reading on the internet, and possibly making themselves more anxious in the future.
A little softness, and a lot of empathy in an honest conversation, is what is needed here.
As Dr Suhaimi suggests:
Begin with curiosity, not facts. Ask, “What have you heard about what’s going on?” rather than jumping into an explanation.
Tailor your message to their age. A young child may only need reassurance, while older kids might ask for context.
Always bring it back to safety. Acknowledge their worries, then ground the conversation in the present: “Right now, you’re safe, and I’m here with you.”
For a 6-year-old:
“Sometimes things happen far away that seem scary. Right now, some people in another country are having a hard time, and adults are trying to help.”
For a 12-year-old:
“There’s a conflict happening between two countries. It’s complicated, but we can talk about what it means and what people are doing to fix it.”
When they ask ‘will we be okay’ or ‘why are people fighting’?
It’s a difficult question to answer, especially in times of uncertainty. But at that point, don’t look for perfect answers, because there are none. Just use your presence and give them your clarity.
If they ask “Will we be okay?”
It makes sense to feel worried. There’s a lot going on.”
Right now, we are safe. If anything changes, I’m here to take care of you.”
If they ask “Why are people fighting?”
Sometimes people fight because they’re scared, hurt, or believe different things. It’s not okay, but they need help, not hate.
We can’t fix everything, but we can stay kind and care about others.”
When discussing global conflicts with children, use language that balances truthfulness with reassurance and that is appropriate for their age and emotional development, Dr Suhaimi advises. “Acknowledge to your child that what is going on in the world is disturbing to you as well, but keep in mind that children receive emotional cues from adults, so try not to overshare your concerns with your child. Speak calmly to them, and be aware of your body language. Assure them that they are protected from any harm.”
We truly don’t have all the answers, and admitting it, models emotional honesty, as Suhaimi explains. “I don’t know, but I’m here with you,” can be far more comforting than vague assurances or over-explanations. “Children don’t need all the answers,” says Suhaimi. “They just need to know they’re not alone in the unknown.”
When questions turn to death, destruction, and displacement
Some children will ask about the most painful parts of a global crisis. Here’s how Dr Suhaimi recommends handling these conversations:
Let them lead: “Start by asking what they know and understand. Only answer what they’re asking.”
Use simple, gentle words: Say, “Some people are getting hurt and need to leave their homes,” instead of graphic details.
Be honest but reassuring: “Tell the truth, but remind them there are people helping.”
Focus on helpers and hope: Talk about doctors, aid workers, and kind people making a difference.
Validate feelings: “It’s okay to feel sad or confused. I would feel the same way too. I’m here if you want to talk.”
Limit media exposure: “Too much news can increase fear. Watch together if needed and talk it through.”