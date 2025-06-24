US, Israel war on Iran: What to say to your children when they ask 'Will we be okay'

It makes sense to feel worried. There’s a lot going on.”

If they ask “Will we be okay?”

Right now, we are safe. If anything changes, I’m here to take care of you.”

If they ask “Why are people fighting?”

Sometimes people fight because they’re scared, hurt, or believe different things. It’s not okay, but they need help, not hate.

We can’t fix everything, but we can stay kind and care about others.”