Got a question? Our experts answer your fashion, wellness and finance queries

From health, style and savings, our specialists respond to readers’ real questions
Rayner Britto | Dubai-based Financial Services Expert
I’m 40 and steadily saving for my child’s university years. Still, I can’t help thinking: if a major health issue sidelined me from work, how would I safeguard the education fund I’ve been building?
There’s a moment in every parent’s life when the future suddenly feels close — a first day of school, a conversation about dreams, or simply watching your child grow into their own person. For many families in the UAE, that moment sparks a deep desire to give their children the best possible start, and higher education naturally becomes part of that vision. But life doesn’t always follow the script we imagine.
A sudden illness, a long recovery, or an unexpected loss of income can shake even the strongest families. When that happens, it’s not just the present that feels uncertain — it’s the future we’ve been carefully building for our children. This is why conversations about life insurance and long term savings go far beyond numbers. They’re really about security, dignity, and the promise we make to our children: that we will do everything we can to protect their dreams.
Recent studies show that many parents in the UAE expect higher education to cost more than Dh250,000. Yet despite this, a large number haven’t started saving — not out of neglect, but because life is busy and the goal can feel overwhelming.
The truth is simple: the earlier we plan, the more choices we preserve. Without a safety net, long term goals become fragile. Savings may be redirected to medical bills, investments may pause, and the dream you’ve been nurturing can suddenly feel at risk.
More families across the UAE are recognising that life insurance isn’t just about replacing income, it’s about ensuring continuity. When paired with a structured education savings plan, it becomes a shield that keeps your child’s future on track, even when life takes an unexpected turn.
Every parent deserves the peace of knowing their efforts today will still matter tomorrow. If you’ve been wondering when to begin or how to strengthen your plan, this may be the moment to take that step. Your future self, and your child, will be grateful.
Dr. Riyaz Badami | Homeopathic Practitioner and Medical Director, Good Living Medical Centre- Dubai
The ongoing tensions and conflicts across parts of the Middle East have created an environment of uncertainty and emotional strain for many families. While adults often focus on political, economic, or safety concerns, children and teenagers experience these situations in a very different way. Exposure to distressing news, conversations about conflict, social media discussions, and general anxiety within the household can significantly affect the mental health of young people.
Children may not always express their fears directly. Instead, emotional stress can appear through behavioural changes. Younger children may develop clinginess, sleep disturbances, nightmares, bedwetting, irritability, or sudden fears. Teenagers, on the other hand, may show withdrawal, mood swings, anxiety, anger, or excessive use of digital media to escape stress. Prolonged exposure to uncertainty can also affect concentration, academic performance, and overall emotional resilience.
Parents play a critical role in buffering these stressors. Maintaining routines, limiting exposure to disturbing media coverage, and encouraging open conversations can help children process their emotions. When children feel safe discussing their worries, it reduces internalised anxiety and builds emotional security. Alongside supportive parenting and professional psychological care when needed, complementary systems such as homeopathy can play a supportive role in managing emotional distress in children and adolescents.
Homeopathy views emotional and mental symptoms as an important part of the overall health picture. Remedies are selected based on the individual’s unique emotional responses rather than just the external situation.
These remedies aim to gently support the body’s natural healing mechanisms and help restore emotional balance. Because homeopathy is individualised, consultation with a qualified practitioner ensures that the remedy matches the child’s specific emotional and physical symptoms.
Protecting children’s mental well-being during uncertain times requires a balanced approach. Family support, routines, limited exposure to distressing news and appropriate care, including homeopathy when suitable, can help children and teenagers remain resilient and emotionally steady.