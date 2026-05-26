Why unsupervised children’s use of delivery apps raises safety risks

Parents urged to set clear rules, supervise digital activity, strengthen safety habits
Dubai: The Child Safety Organisation, affiliated with the Sharjah Family and Community Council, has issued a warning to parents across the UAE about the growing use of delivery and online shopping apps by children.
The organisation has noted that while such services have become part of daily family routines, helping households order food, groceries, and other essentials with ease, unsupervised use by children can create safety gaps at home.
It has stressed that convenience should not replace parental oversight, especially as children increasingly interact with digital platforms that involve payments, personal details, and doorstep deliveries.
According to the organisation, some children may independently use smartphones to order food, toys, or other items without informing their parents. In certain cases, they may also attempt to receive deliveries directly when couriers arrive.
While these actions may appear minor, the organisation has warned that they can expose children to situations they are not equipped to handle, including interacting with strangers at the door or making unintended digital purchases.
It has emphasised that the concern is not about discouraging technology use, but ensuring that children understand boundaries around digital spending and household responsibilities.
In a statement, Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, director general of the Child Safety Organisation, has bared that modern applications now allow children to carry out tasks that were previously managed by adults within the family.
“Apps now allow children to make quick decisions that previously passed through the family, such as buying, paying, entering an address, and dealing with someone from outside the home,” said Al Yafei.
She has cited that the issue lies in whether children are given such privileges before they have the maturity and awareness to manage them safely.
“Supervision does not mean preventing children from using technology or treating them with suspicion. It means creating safe and clear boundaries between what a child can do independently and what should remain under adult oversight.”
Moreover, Al Yafei has highlighted that the safest approach is to introduce children gradually to the digital world.
“Children need to understand that privacy, payment details, home addresses, and digital services are responsibilities that require awareness, maturity, and age-appropriate supervision.”
The organisation has urged families to put clear rules in place for the use of delivery and shopping apps. All online purchases should be made with parental knowledge and approval, with adults present when necessary to receive deliveries.
Additionally, parents have been advised to review smartphone settings on devices used by children, avoid saving bank card details, and disable or restrict one-click payment options where possible.
The organisation has also recommended activating purchase notifications and using age-appropriate parental control tools to monitor app usage.
A central message in the warning has been the importance of teaching children not to open the door to delivery personnel or visitors without permission, even if an order is expected.
The organisation reiterated the need to educate children about protecting personal information, including home addresses, phone numbers, and payment details, which should not be shared without parental approval.
It has also pointed out that children often view digital platforms as simple and harmless, but may not fully understand the risks associated with acting independently online or at the doorstep.
Meanwhile, the Child Safety Organisation has underscored that its guidance is aimed at helping families adapt to changing digital habits rather than restricting technology use.
Guiding children calmly and establishing clear rules are effective ways to help children develop stronger digital awareness and safer habits in an increasingly connected home environment.