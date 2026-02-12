UAE's Child Digital Safety Council holds first meeting

Council members attending the meeting included: Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA); Lt. Colonel Dana Humaid Al Marzouqi, Director General of the International Affairs Office at the Ministry of Interior; Amna Al Saleh, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Curriculum and Assessment Sector at the Ministry of Education; Dr. Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for the Public Health Sector at the Ministry of Health and Prevention; H.E. Maitha Majed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Strategy and Media Policy Sector at the National Media Authority; Ali Obaid Abdullah Makhlouf Al Naqbi, Public Prosecutor at the Inspection and Law Enforcement Department of the Federal Public Prosecution; Dr. Aref Sultan Al Hammadi, Acting Director General of Strategic and Digital Affairs at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Hessa Al Kaabi, Executive Director of the Special Projects and Partnerships Sector at the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority; Maitha Mohammed Al Shamsi, CEO of the Community Empowerment Sector at the Community Development Authority in Dubai; and Hanadi Saleh Al Yafei, Director General of the Child Safety Department – Sharjah.