UAE Cybersecurity Council urges public to boost online safety

Council calls for stronger online security practices in daily life
Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has urged the public to begin the new year by adopting smarter cybersecurity habits.
In an official post on its social media channels, the council highlighted the importance of following simple guidelines to stay safe online. These include securing home Wi-Fi networks, keeping devices and software up to date, verifying the safety of websites and applications before use, regularly reviewing app permissions, and deleting old or unused accounts.
The council also stressed the need to encrypt emails, use secure digital networks when connecting to public Wi-Fi, and back up important data.
It added that adopting these measures can help individuals better protect themselves and their information as the new year begins.
