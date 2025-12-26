UAE introduces federal law to safeguard children online

The law comes ahead of the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family
Dubai: The UAE has issued a Federal Decree-Law on Child Digital Safety, creating a nationwide framework to protect children from online risks while promoting responsible and safe use of digital technology.
The law comes ahead of the UAE’s designation of 2026 as the Year of the Family. It reflects a national strategy to safeguard children’s wellbeing and quality of life across physical, social, and digital environments.
Under the legislation, the UAE will implement a comprehensive system to shield children from harmful digital content and online threats, while encouraging positive engagement with technology at home, in schools, and in wider society.
A Child Digital Safety Council will be formed under the new framework, chaired by the Minister of Family and overseen by the Education, Human Resources, and Community Development Council. The body will coordinate national efforts, set governance standards, and shape policies to ensure a digital environment that supports healthy child development.
The law enhances protections for children’s privacy, establishing clear controls over the collection, processing, and use of personal data. These measures aim to safeguard children’s rights and enhance safety in an increasingly digital world.
Responsibilities are clearly defined for digital platforms, internet service providers, and parents, emphasising prevention, guidance, and shared accountability within an integrated framework.
The decree-law mandates a national awareness programme to promote safe and positive technology use. It reinforces the family’s role as the first line of protection while building a culture of responsible digital engagement.
The legislation also regulates reporting mechanisms for harmful content, ensuring swift action against digital abuse or exploitation and providing structured pathways for intervention and protection.
