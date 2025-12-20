UAE cybersecurity boost: 5,000 Emiratis join private sector to combat threats

He emphasised that empowering youth is no longer a temporary option, but a firmly established national priority adopted by the wise leadership, recognizing that human capital represents the first line of defense against cyber threats, alongside advanced technologies and legislative and regulatory frameworks. The UAE has adopted an integrated, proactive approach in this domain, making the cyber dimension an essential component of its future vision through the development of national strategies, raising security standards, and enhancing coordination and integration among security and technical entities. This ensures the establishment of a strong national cybersecurity system capable of protecting digital gains and supporting the transition toward a secure and sustainable digital economy.