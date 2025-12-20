UAE cybersecurity boost: 5,000 Emiratis join private sector to combat threats

Cyberbullying and digital blackmail are real threats to society
Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, announced that the strategic directions of the UAE Government have contributed to the appointment of approximately 5,000 Emirati men and women in the private sector in the fields of cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. This comes within a comprehensive national vision aimed at empowering young national talents and engaging them in shaping the country’s digital future.
Speaking during a panel discussion organised by the Emirates Association for Social Development in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Al Kuwaiti stated that the UAE confronts nearly 200,000 cyberattacks daily targeting various vital sectors. He emphasized that the country’s high level of cyber readiness enables it to detect and thwart these attacks before they can impact service continuity or data security.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti affirmed that cybersecurity has become one of the fundamental pillars of comprehensive national security and the first line of defense for the UAE’s digital assets, at a time when the world is witnessing an unprecedented escalation in cyber threats and the transformation of cyberspace into an open arena of conflict among states, organisations, and even individuals.
The Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council noted that artificial intelligence has become a decisive tool in confronting digital disinformation campaigns and information warfare, due to its advanced capabilities in analysing big data and tracking behavioral patterns across accounts and digital platforms.
He explained that the analysis of hashtags and organised malicious campaigns targeting the UAE can be exposed through AI tools capable of identifying campaign launch timings, geographic sources, and the entities behind them.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti pointed out that cyberterrorism is no longer limited to system breaches or service disruptions, but increasingly relies on digital media disinformation, rumor-mongering, and the falsification of facts via social media platforms. The UAE addresses these threats through an advanced methodology that integrates artificial intelligence with human analysis, enhancing response speed and decision-making accuracy while safeguarding the national digital space.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed the UAE’s commitment to strategic investment in national human capital as the cornerstone of the cybersecurity ecosystem. He noted that this approach has resulted in the employment of around 5,000 Emirati professionals in the private sector across cybersecurity and artificial intelligence fields, within a comprehensive national vision to empower young talents and involve them in building the country’s digital future.
He emphasised that empowering youth is no longer a temporary option, but a firmly established national priority adopted by the wise leadership, recognizing that human capital represents the first line of defense against cyber threats, alongside advanced technologies and legislative and regulatory frameworks. The UAE has adopted an integrated, proactive approach in this domain, making the cyber dimension an essential component of its future vision through the development of national strategies, raising security standards, and enhancing coordination and integration among security and technical entities. This ensures the establishment of a strong national cybersecurity system capable of protecting digital gains and supporting the transition toward a secure and sustainable digital economy.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti underscored that cyber threats do not distinguish between government entities, private institutions, or individuals. He warned that the so-called “zero hour” of cyberattacks can strike any entity lacking adequate preparedness, exposing everyone to risk without exception. This reality, he said, necessitates a collective commitment to implementing national cybersecurity policies and standards and continuously raising levels of readiness to keep pace with evolving threats.
He cautioned against the irresponsible use of artificial intelligence technologies, which could compromise data security or facilitate cyber intrusions. He noted that rapid technological advancement has given rise to dangerous phenomena such as deepfakes and user deception via social media platforms, which are increasingly exploited as tools in information and cyber warfare. Dr. Al Kuwaiti affirmed that the UAE works closely with its strategic partners to anticipate, monitor, and counter such risks through a proactive approach that ensures the protection of the national digital space and the sustainability of vital services.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti emphasised that cyberbullying, cybercrime, and digital blackmail are among the most serious cyber threats targeting individuals and society, due to their profound psychological impacts, negative social consequences, and direct and indirect economic losses, which may extend to undermining family stability and individuals’ trust in digital platforms.
He explained that these practices exploit the digital space, ease of access to information, and social media platforms for abuse, manipulation, and psychological pressure—particularly against children and youth—making them a genuine threat to community security in addition to being a cyber risk. He noted that the escalation of such crimes undermines trust in the digital environment and weakens national efforts to promote a smart lifestyle and secure digital transformation.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti added that addressing these challenges requires strengthening community awareness of safe technology use, intensifying awareness campaigns, developing legislative frameworks, activating monitoring and rapid response mechanisms, and reinforcing the role of families, educational institutions, and the media in building a digitally aware generation capable of protecting itself from cyber risks.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti affirmed the UAE’s commitment to monitoring and closing vulnerabilities associated with certain electronic games that enable voice calls or offer financial incentives and rewards, due to the cybersecurity and behavioral risks they pose, including directed religious conflicts targeting Islam. He warned of the dangers of such games to adolescents in particular, given their role in promoting digital addiction and exploiting interactive features to exert psychological and behavioral influence.
He noted that some of these platforms may be used as channels for unsafe communication, grooming, or blackmail, in addition to their negative effects on mental health, concentration, and academic performance.
Dr. Al Kuwaiti stressed that addressing these challenges is undertaken within an integrated national framework that includes technical monitoring, regulatory legislation, and family and community awareness, ensuring a safe digital environment that protects younger generations while keeping pace with technological advancement.
