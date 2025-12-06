GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
People

Children face rising online threats, UAE Cybersecurity Council warns

Data shows high device use but limited supervision, raising risks for children and teens

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
UAE Cybersecurity Council highlighted rising cyber threats and low parental monitoring among young users. [Illustrative image]
UAE Cybersecurity Council highlighted rising cyber threats and low parental monitoring among young users. [Illustrative image]

Dubai: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has urged families to take a more active role in protecting children online, stressing that real online safety begins at home — where parents, not technology, remain the first and most important line of defence against harmful content, scams and cyberbullying.

The council said children need more than access to smart devices; they need consistent digital supervision to shield them from fake links, unsafe games, unreliable apps and the rising volume of online harassment targeting young users.

Sharing new data on its official social media channels, the council highlighted the growing challenge. It reported that 72 per cent of children aged 8 to 12 use smartphones daily, while only 43 per cent of parents regularly monitor their online activity. Meanwhile, 42 per cent of parents admitted they need to better manage screen time, and cyberbullying cases among young users have risen by 18 per cent.

The council underscored the importance of raising parental awareness about digital-safety tools, noting that parental-control software is not symbolic but an essential layer of protection. These tools help create a safe digital environment that allows children to explore and learn while promoting responsible online behaviour. They are also suitable for all age groups, including teenagers, who often face risks equal to or greater than those facing younger children.

It also addressed common misconceptions. Some parents believe parental-control tools invade privacy, the council said, when their true purpose is to protect children from cyber threats and encourage healthier digital habits. Others assume only young children need such safeguards, despite teenagers being frequent targets of scams, manipulation and online bullying.

The council urged families to move past outdated assumptions and work together to build a safer digital environment for children — one grounded in awareness, informed supervision and the responsible use of parental-control technologies.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
technologycybercrime

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

In a world of serums, toners and moisturisers, do children really need all this? What do they need to protect their skin?

Skip the serums: What children's skincare really means

5m read
Parents, educators, and policymakers face the rising challenge of smartphone overuse among children. Strategies such as parental controls, age restrictions on social media, screen time limits are critical in fostering healthier habits and protecting the wellbeing of the younger generation.

Australia’s social media ban for kids: Who’s next?

4m read
Meta plans to roll tools initially on Instagram for English-speaking users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia.

Meta alerts young Australians to download data

3m read
Ras Al Khaimah Police continue to engage the public through the 901 number, dedicated to inquiries and suggestions.

Ras Al Khaimah Police see 11.6% rise in emergency calls

1m read