Data shows high device use but limited supervision, raising risks for children and teens
Dubai: The UAE Cybersecurity Council has urged families to take a more active role in protecting children online, stressing that real online safety begins at home — where parents, not technology, remain the first and most important line of defence against harmful content, scams and cyberbullying.
The council said children need more than access to smart devices; they need consistent digital supervision to shield them from fake links, unsafe games, unreliable apps and the rising volume of online harassment targeting young users.
Sharing new data on its official social media channels, the council highlighted the growing challenge. It reported that 72 per cent of children aged 8 to 12 use smartphones daily, while only 43 per cent of parents regularly monitor their online activity. Meanwhile, 42 per cent of parents admitted they need to better manage screen time, and cyberbullying cases among young users have risen by 18 per cent.
The council underscored the importance of raising parental awareness about digital-safety tools, noting that parental-control software is not symbolic but an essential layer of protection. These tools help create a safe digital environment that allows children to explore and learn while promoting responsible online behaviour. They are also suitable for all age groups, including teenagers, who often face risks equal to or greater than those facing younger children.
It also addressed common misconceptions. Some parents believe parental-control tools invade privacy, the council said, when their true purpose is to protect children from cyber threats and encourage healthier digital habits. Others assume only young children need such safeguards, despite teenagers being frequent targets of scams, manipulation and online bullying.
The council urged families to move past outdated assumptions and work together to build a safer digital environment for children — one grounded in awareness, informed supervision and the responsible use of parental-control technologies.
