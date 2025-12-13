Why commitment to volunteering is an investment in resilience

Simple acts — from reading corners to shared meals — restore confidence and belonging
As we have just celebrated International Volunteer Day, we turn our attention to real stories, not abstract ideas. We see a child arranging a small reading corner in his classroom. We see a young woman teaching younger children in a camp. We see a mother cooking extra meals for her neighbours in an area hit by conflict or disaster. In scenes like these, volunteering stops being a small gesture. It becomes the starting point for a different future for individuals and communities.
From a human perspective, volunteering is one of the foundations of cohesive societies. It reinforces solidarity. It gives people a clear sense that they are part of shaping change. As crises and conflicts increase in many parts of the world, people need experiences that restore their awareness of their own role. Children and young people in particular need opportunities that give them a positive sense of self and of belonging.
Volunteering takes many forms. Sometimes it appears through the work of organisations and teams that come from outside affected communities. These efforts are essential in meeting urgent needs. Field experience also reveals another important impact. When members of the affected community themselves volunteer, the result is different in nature. A person who lives through crisis and then manages to support others begins to feel new dignity and agency.
In such moments, volunteering by affected people becomes more than participation. It becomes a space in which they rebuild their relationship with themselves. It also helps them reconnect with the world around them. This kind of space strengthens humanitarian efforts. It also supports their continuity.
On the individual level, volunteering offers children and young people affected by war, displacement, or refuge a practical way to rediscover their abilities. A simple task can have real impact. Preparing a shared meal, organising a learning corner, or helping another person can restore part of their inner sense of safety. It can also give them a feeling that they can manage aspects of their daily life.
At The Big Heart Foundation, we have seen this shift in the field. Many children joined volunteer activities with mixed and unclear emotions. After some time, their behaviour changed. They showed greater confidence. They interacted with their surroundings in a calmer way. A child who realises that they have contributed to someone’s comfort or to a neighbour’s smile takes a real step towards psychological and social recovery.
On the community level, volunteering helps repair social bonds weakened by crisis. People come together in simple, shared initiatives. They may clean a public space. They may organise an educational activity. They may support families in more vulnerable situations. Through these efforts, a clear sense of shared responsibility appears. A positive belief takes root: every person has value and something to offer.
The long-term impact of this type of volunteering extends into the future. Children and young people gain essential life skills. They develop initiative. They grow used to working in teams. They become better prepared to play a constructive role in building their communities later in life.
Over time, the familiar image of the “refugee” or “victim” begins to change. We start to see a different picture. We see a person able to generate hope. We see someone capable of launching meaningful and constructive initiatives. In this light, volunteering becomes a practical space to affirm will and creativity. It helps transform painful experiences into energy that rebuilds people from within.
So make volunteering an integral part of social development. Recognise it as a pathway for growth in settings with limited resources. Adopt it as a culture of partnership that strengthens cohesion. Open the door for every person to contribute.
Alya Al Musaiebi is Director, The Big Heart Foundation
