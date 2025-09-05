Charity isn’t about generosity, it’s about responsibility

Scale matters. If we took our two premises seriously, we would live a little differently. We would shift a modest share of our comfort to lift someone above the line between fear and security. Across the UAE, we know the power of standing together. Swift, principled action saves lives after disasters, and the slower work of recovery follows. That is The Big Heart Foundation’s (TBHF) role: to work quietly and accountably with partners who share our belief that a person’s worth is never defined by misfortune.