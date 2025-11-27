GOLD/FOREX
River Island to shut down Middle East stores, following West Elm and Debenhams closures

Closure comes months after brand closed 33 locations in UK under a restructuring plan

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Bad news for shopaholics. Physical stores of River Island will down its shutters in UAE
Dubai: Shoppers in the UAE will soon bid goodbye to another well-known British retail label known for its edgy party and fashionable line.

River Island, a high-street favourite, is closing its stores across the Middle East, only months after the brand closed 33 locations in the UK under a court-approved restructuring plan.

The move comes shortly after Debenhams, another British retailer, announced the closure of its regional stores. A few days ago, popular furniture brand West Elm also shut down. These brands operate in the Gulf under Kuwait-based Alshaya Group. Gulf News reached out to the spokesperson and they declined to comment.

Ahead of the shutdown, River Island issued a message to customers online, encouraging them to visit while sales last.

“As we prepare to say goodbye to our River Island stores, we warmly invite you to visit us and take advantage of our Special Offers. Thank you for being a part of our journey,” the brand wrote.Stores in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent.

Debenhams shared an almost identical farewell post on Instagram the same day, sparking disappointment from long-time customers. One shopper lamented, “Very sad to know this. Debenhams is one of the best showrooms for all varieties of clothes with reasonable prices and quality.”

The department store chain has already shuttered its outlets in Dubai Mall and Mirdif City Centre, while its Mall of the Emirates branch remains open for now. Most racks are filled with items whose prices have been slashed.

The retail shift extends beyond fashion. Lifestyle brands Pottery Barn and West Elm, also part of Alshaya’s UAE portfolio, are in the process of winding down stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

River Island’s exit reflects broader pressures facing legacy brick-and-mortar retailers, including surging operating expenses and a rapid customer migration toward online shopping — key factors behind its multi-million-pound losses in the UK, according to the BBC.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema.
