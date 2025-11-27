Debenhams shared an almost identical farewell post on Instagram the same day, sparking disappointment from long-time customers. One shopper lamented, “Very sad to know this. Debenhams is one of the best showrooms for all varieties of clothes with reasonable prices and quality.”

“As we prepare to say goodbye to our River Island stores, we warmly invite you to visit us and take advantage of our Special Offers. Thank you for being a part of our journey,” the brand wrote.Stores in the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar are offering discounts of up to 75 per cent.

The move comes shortly after Debenhams, another British retailer, announced the closure of its regional stores. A few days ago, popular furniture brand West Elm also shut down. These brands operate in the Gulf under Kuwait-based Alshaya Group. Gulf News reached out to the spokesperson and they declined to comment.

