Cotti Coffee accelerates global footprint with flagship store in iconic Dubai Mall

Dubai: Cotti Coffee, the world’s third-largest coffee chain brand, announced its upcoming entry into The Dubai Mall, one of the world’s most iconic shopping and lifestyle destinations. The new store, located adjacent to the Burj Khalifa, is scheduled to open in early 2026. As the premier retail and leisure hub attracting over 100 million visitors annually, The Dubai Mall serves as a global stage for leading luxury and dining brands. Cotti Coffee’s entry marks a major milestone in its Middle East expansion and a key step in its global growth strategy.