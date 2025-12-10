Cotti Coffee accelerates global footprint with flagship store in iconic Dubai Mall

Founded in 2022, Cotti Coffee now runs 18,000+ stores across 300 cities in 33 countries
Dubai: Cotti Coffee, the world’s third-largest coffee chain brand, announced its upcoming entry into The Dubai Mall, one of the world’s most iconic shopping and lifestyle destinations. The new store, located adjacent to the Burj Khalifa, is scheduled to open in early 2026. As the premier retail and leisure hub attracting over 100 million visitors annually, The Dubai Mall serves as a global stage for leading luxury and dining brands. Cotti Coffee’s entry marks a major milestone in its Middle East expansion and a key step in its global growth strategy.
Since its founding in October 2022, Cotti Coffee has expanded at an exceptional pace and now operates more than 18,000 stores across 300+ cities in 33 countries and regions, including the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, the UAE, and Qatar. Guided by the mission “Great Coffee Starts with Great Ingredients,” the brand remains committed to offering high-quality, great-value, and convenient coffee experiences to customers worldwide.
Cotti Coffee’s rapid rise is powered by a strong focus on quality and continuous innovation. The brand has been recognised at the IIAC International Coffee Tasting Competition for three consecutive years, reinforcing its pursuit of global standards. Each cup is crafted using 100% Arabica beans sourced from renowned coffee-growing regions and roasted through precision-controlled processes to deliver a smooth, balanced flavor profile.
The upcoming Dubai Mall store will feature Cotti’s international bestsellers, including the Coconut Latte — with more than 300 million cups sold globally — along with its Matcha Series, Stardust Crema Latte, Mango Pomelo Delight, and Pampas Blue Coconut. A selection of iced teas and frappés in chocolate and mocha varieties will also be available, providing a diverse menu for a broad range of tastes.
Digital innovation remains central to Cotti Coffee’s operation. Through the Cotti Coffee App, customers can place mobile orders, personalize beverages, and enjoy exclusive promotions. Smart systems enable faster service, operational consistency, and greater efficiency across all stores.
To celebrate the opening, Cotti Coffee will introduce limited-time offers at The Dubai Mall location, including special pricing on select beverages and first-order benefits for new app users. Further details will be available through the Cotti Coffee App and in-store notices.
Cotti Coffee already operates multiple locations across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Doha. With a fast-growing young demographic and strong coffee culture, the Middle East represents one of the world’s most promising markets. The Dubai Mall flagship will serve as a strategic anchor for further expansion across the UAE and the broader region. Through quality, innovation, and global collaboration, Cotti Coffee continues to demonstrate the confidence and international influence of contemporary Chinese brands.
For more information, please visit: www.cotti.com
