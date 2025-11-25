BurJuman: Dubai’s original mall gets a makeover

“This transformation represents far more than a physical redevelopment; it marks a renewed chapter for BurJuman Mall. Over the past years, we have redefined what it means to be a destination that brings people together, strengthening our connection with visitors, tenants, and partners,” said Ghaith Shocair, CEO, BurJuman Mall.

The redevelopment, which began in 2023, was guided by extensive consumer research and insights into changing retail and lifestyle behaviours, ensuring BurJuman remains a relevant, super-regional destination at the intersection of lifestyle, leisure, and retail excellence.

Now, the city’s original mall is embracing a new era. BurJuman, a Dubai original since 1991, has launched its new consumer-facing brand campaign, ‘Right in the Heart’, following a sweeping, multi-year transformation designed to redefine shopping, lifestyle, and leisure experiences.

For Dubai residents who have watched the city grow over the decades, BurJuman Mall has always held a special place — a familiar landmark in the heart of Bur Dubai where memories of first shopping sprees, weekend outings, and family gatherings linger.

Backed by significant investment, the phased transition has refreshed more than 75,000 sqm of retail and public space, delivering improvements in comfort, connectivity, and brand variety. The framework was built around four pillars – product, retail mix, digital enhancement, and positioning – with each element designed to translate strategic intent into measurable enhancement.

Each project within this transformation has contributed to a double-digit increase in footfall in 2025 versus last year, along with noticeable gains in dwell time and conversion. Mall sales have also risen compared to 2024, underscoring the strength of BurJuman’s refreshed tenant mix and customer experience strategy: the right brands, in the right location, serving the evolving needs of Dubai’s shoppers.