BurJuman: Dubai’s original mall gets a makeover

Right in the Heart campaign captures the mall’s stunning transformation
For Dubai residents who have watched the city grow over the decades, BurJuman Mall has always held a special place — a familiar landmark in the heart of Bur Dubai where memories of first shopping sprees, weekend outings, and family gatherings linger.
Now, the city’s original mall is embracing a new era. BurJuman, a Dubai original since 1991, has launched its new consumer-facing brand campaign, ‘Right in the Heart’, following a sweeping, multi-year transformation designed to redefine shopping, lifestyle, and leisure experiences.
The redevelopment, which began in 2023, was guided by extensive consumer research and insights into changing retail and lifestyle behaviours, ensuring BurJuman remains a relevant, super-regional destination at the intersection of lifestyle, leisure, and retail excellence.
“This transformation represents far more than a physical redevelopment; it marks a renewed chapter for BurJuman Mall. Over the past years, we have redefined what it means to be a destination that brings people together, strengthening our connection with visitors, tenants, and partners,” said Ghaith Shocair, CEO, BurJuman Mall.
Backed by significant investment, the phased transition has refreshed more than 75,000 sqm of retail and public space, delivering improvements in comfort, connectivity, and brand variety. The framework was built around four pillars – product, retail mix, digital enhancement, and positioning – with each element designed to translate strategic intent into measurable enhancement.
Each project within this transformation has contributed to a double-digit increase in footfall in 2025 versus last year, along with noticeable gains in dwell time and conversion. Mall sales have also risen compared to 2024, underscoring the strength of BurJuman’s refreshed tenant mix and customer experience strategy: the right brands, in the right location, serving the evolving needs of Dubai’s shoppers.
“As we look ahead, with the launch of our new metro entrance and the next phase of our evolution, our focus remains on accessibility, experience, and innovation. Right in the Heart captures this renewed energy as a campaign that reflects who we are today and the direction in which we’re headed," said Shocair.
BurJuman Mall has introduced new and realigned escalators and travelator networks throughout the mall, improving vertical mobility and sightlines. Redesigned entrances and circulation zones make access faster and more intuitive. A once-seldom-used aesthetic staircase has been transformed to enhance visitor flow, while the newly created Entrance 5 offers direct access to Level 1 from the Al Mankhool side. At the main Entrance 3, a new escalator network and a forthcoming elevator will ensure seamless movement between the Ground Floor and Level 3. Two new washrooms and additional seating zones further enhance the visitor experience.
The redeveloped food court and outdoor terrace dining area, The Deck, now feature expanded seating, abundant greenery, and natural light, reflecting Dubai’s growing appetite for open, social dining environments.
BurJuman’s retail mix has been modernised to balance international anchor brands with regional and emerging concepts. Around 70 new additions include Centrepoint, Puma, Anta, Home Box, R&B, Mia by Tanishq, Emax, Vero Moda, Nysaa, X Beauty, Terranova, Steve Madden, Louis Philippe, Rivoli Group, and Titan Eye+, alongside dining expansions in the recently launched Food Pavilion. These additions have raised the mall’s occupancy to approximately 90 per cent, serving residents, working professionals, and families, and helping drive consistent footfall growth.
Digital integration has further improved convenience, with ticketless paid parking, interactive directories, vertical totems, and a new digital gift card platform that make shopping and navigation seamless. The mall has repurposed two spaces – B Hub and B Hive – for collaboration, creativity, and leisure. Since its 2025 opening, B Hive alone has welcomed an average of 10,000 visitors each month and achieved an impressive Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 72 per cent, underlining the mall’s growing relevance among Dubai’s urban audience.
In addition to physical upgrades, BurJuman revisited its brand essence in 2023, marking the start of its transformation journey. Its renewed positioning focuses on uplifting everyday lives through meaningful experiences. This philosophy strengthens BurJuman’s identity as a destination shaped by people, design, and discovery – a Dubai original evolving with the city it has served for over three decades.
The ‘Right in the Heart’ campaign embodies this evolution, positioning BurJuman Mall as both a physical and emotional centre for visitors; a place where lifestyle, culture, and connection converge. The campaign was unveiled with a brand film capturing the mall’s transformation and renewed spirit, rolled out across digital, outdoor, radio, metro, and in-mall channels, supported by a new website and an experiential walkthrough with QR-enabled storytelling installations.
Centrally located in Bur Dubai with direct metro connectivity and a loyal visitor base of more than 24 million annually, BurJuman Mall continues to play an essential role in Dubai’s retail ecosystem. Its completed transformation and the launch of Right in the Heart reaffirm its legacy, while positioning it for sustained growth and renewed appeal among discerning shoppers, global brands, and the next generation of Dubai’s urban consumers.
- In association with BurJuman Mall
