City Centre Deira marks 30 years as Dubai’s beloved community hub

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
The iconic shopping mall in the heart of Dubai city draws millions of visitors annually.
Dubai: City Centre Deira, one of Dubai’s oldest and most iconic shopping destinations, has marked its 30th anniversary. Majid Al Futtaim plans of celebrating three decades of City Centre Deira with several upgrades and nostalgia-themed events, the retail conglomerate has revealed.

The mall, which opened in November 1995, was the first in Majid Al Futtaim’s portfolio and one of the UAE’s earliest fully integrated lifestyle centres. The retail giant has earmarked Dh5 billion to refurbish its flagship lifestyle destination - Mall of the Emirates.

A milestone for Dubai

“Reaching 30 years is a powerful milestone not just for City Centre Deira, but for Dubai itself,” said Khalifa Bin Braik, CEO of Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management told Gulf News.

“This is the mall that introduced integrated shopping, dining and entertainment to the city, and for three decades it has remained deeply woven into the everyday lives of the communities it serves," he said.

He added that the mall’s enduring popularity lies not just in its size or location, but in its emotional connection with Dubai’s residents.

“What makes this anniversary truly special is not just the scale of the asset, but the emotional connection generations have built with it,” Bin Braik said.

Focus on future upgrades

While honouring its past, City Centre Deira is also looking ahead. Majid Al Futtaim has outlined a series of asset enhancement and retail refresh programmes aimed at elevating the customer experience.

Upgrades are ongoing across food and beverage zones, entertainment areas, and mall interiors—supported by new digital enhancements and convenience-focused features.

The objective, according to Bin Braik, is to ensure that the mall “remains relevant for the next generation of shoppers.”

‘Generations of Joy’

Celebrations began last month. To mark the anniversary, City Centre Deira hosted a “Generations of Joy” campaign celebrating shoppers, tenants, and community stories spanning its three-decade journey. The campaign featured in-mall activations, family-friendly entertainment, and nostalgia-themed experiences that paid tribute to the mall’s heritage.

