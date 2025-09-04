Move is a result of integrating Nakheel, Meydan into Dubai Holding last year
Dubai: Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) announced Thursday plans to unify its portfolio of more than 40 malls and lifestyle destinations across the city under a new brand – Dubai Retail.
This move is a direct result of the integration of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding last year, creating one of the region’s largest retail groups, including 6,500 retailers across more than 13 million square feet of gross leasable area.
The unified brand brings together a diverse offering that spans 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres across the city, explained DHAM.
The new brand aims to streamline operations, boost competitiveness, and enhance the retail experience for residents and visitors, the Dubai Media Office said.
The unification of these assets under the Dubai Retail brand signals a major strategic step for DHAM. One of the first changes under the new brand is the renaming of Nakheel Mall, which will now be known as Palm Jumeirah Mall.
This change coincides with the opening of its redeveloped section, further cementing its role as a flagship destination.
According to Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of DHAM, said, “Our malls and destinations have been instrumental in shaping the city’s dynamic retail landscape and evolving customer experiences.”
He said the recent launch of Nad Al Sheba Mall, together with the ongoing development of Al Khail Avenue, which will add 1.2 million square feet to our existing GLA upon completion, underscores DHAM’s commitment to expanding Dubai Retail’s footprint.
Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director of Retail Destinations at DHAM, explained that the unified brand will allow for strategic growth and continuous improvement to meet evolving consumer expectations.
By aligning with global retail trends, the company aims to ensure its destinations remain relevant and competitive, supporting Dubai's vision as a global retail hub.
Dubai Retail comprises 10 iconic malls including Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall), Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Dragon Mart, and Al Khail Avenue, planned for opening in the near term.
Complementing these are Dubai Retail’s lifestyle destinations, including Bluewaters, JBR, Palm West Beach, The Club at Palm West Beach, Vista Mare, Al Khawaneej Walk, Souk Al Seef, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Boxpark, Last Exits, DXBIKE, and Dubai Islands Beach, each designed to offer unique experiences that blend retail, leisure, and culture.
Dubai Retail’s 18 strategically located retail centres serve key residential communities across the city, including Jumeirah Islands Centre, Jumeirah Park East Centre, Jumeirah Park Centre, Al Furjan Centre, Al Furjan West Centre, Badrah Centre, Remraam Centre, Shorooq Centre, Ghoroob Square Centre, Layan Centre, Mudon Centre, Serena Centre, Villanova Centre, Meydan Heights Centre, District One Centre, Discovery Gardens Centre, International City Centre and Al Khail Gate Centre.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox