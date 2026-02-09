Samsung and EROS partner to bring next-gen technology to Yas Mall shoppers

“We are thrilled to bring our brand-new store to Yas Mall in partnership with EROS, offering customers a more immersive, hands-on way to explore Samsung’s full ecosystem," said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "Designed to showcase our latest innovations across mobile, wearables, home appliances, TVs and more, the store experience is supported by expert guidance to help visitors discover the full potential of Samsung technologies.”