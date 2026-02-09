Samsung and EROS partner to bring next-gen technology to Yas Mall shoppers

New store marks another strategic milestone between Samsung Gulf and EROS Group
Abu Dhabi: Samsung Gulf Electronics has officially launched its newest store at Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, in partnership with EROS Group, marking a major milestone in the UAE’s retail landscape.
Strategically located in one of Abu Dhabi’s most vibrant shopping and lifestyle destinations, the new Samsung store offers customers an immersive and elevated retail experience, blending best-in-class product innovation with personalised customer service.
At the new store, shoppers will discover Samsung’s full product ecosystem — from the latest Galaxy mobile devices and wearables, to TVs, home appliances and accessories — all showcased in an intuitive, hands-on environment.
The store design focuses on a seamless customer journey, letting visitors explore product features, experience innovations first-hand and receive expert guidance from Samsung-trained consultants.
“We are thrilled to bring our brand-new store to Yas Mall in partnership with EROS, offering customers a more immersive, hands-on way to explore Samsung’s full ecosystem," said Fadi Abu Shamat, Vice President and Head of the Mobile eXperience Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics. "Designed to showcase our latest innovations across mobile, wearables, home appliances, TVs and more, the store experience is supported by expert guidance to help visitors discover the full potential of Samsung technologies.”
This store marks another strategic milestone in the growing collaboration between Samsung Gulf and EROS Group, one of the UAE’s leading retail partners. Leveraging EROS’s deep retail expertise and customer-centric execution, the Samsung store delivers an elevated in-store experience tailored to the region’s tech-savvy consumers.
“We are proud to partner with Samsung Gulf to bring this new retail destination to Yas Mall,” said, Rajat Asthana, CEO, EROS Group. “Our shared commitment to innovation, excellence and exceptional customer service drives this experience, and we look forward to setting new standards in tech retail.”
To celebrate the grand opening, the Samsung store will feature exclusive launch promotions, special bundles and limited time offers across devices. Early visitors can enjoy an exciting raffle, explore interactive demonstrations, experience hands-on product showcases, and attend expert sessions highlighting the latest Samsung innovations
The Samsung store powered by EROS is now open at Level 1, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Visit the store to explore the latest Samsung technologies and enjoy a next-level retail experience. You can also shop online on eros.ae.
