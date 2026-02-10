LuLu expands with first Daily Store at ADNOC's The Hub on Saadiyat Island

The launch was marked by the signing of strategic Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to open four additional LuLu Daily stores at The Hub by ADNOC locations through mid-2027. The agreements were signed by Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group, and Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations. Also, the MoUs further reinforce the long-term partnership between the two entities, with four more Lulu stores planned at ADNOC Distribution locations soon.