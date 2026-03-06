UAE: Lulu Group to support orphans through Dh100m projects on Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s land

New MoU follows Yusuff Ali MA's Dh150m donation to Mother of Nation Endowment for Orphans
Abu Dhabi: Earlier this Ramadan, Lulu Group International Chairman Yusuff Ali MA made a personal donation of Dh150 million to the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative and now his group is doubling down on that commitment with a landmark Dh100 million commercial partnership.
The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Lulu Group International to develop a portfolio of commercial projects valued at Dh100 million on Awqaf Abu Dhabi endowment land. The returns from these projects will go towards the long-term care and improved quality of life for orphans in the UAE, the entities announced on Friday.
The agreement was signed by Ashraf Ali MA, Executive Director of LuLu Group International, and Fahd Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi — in the presence of Yusuff Ali MA, Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed, Chairman of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, and Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Secretary-General of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, WAM reported.
The MoU falls under the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Under the arrangement, Awqaf Abu Dhabi will allocate endowed land for development while Lulu Group International takes the lead on project delivery and operations.
Any returns generated from these developments will be channelled directly to support the initiative's long-term objectives, while also helping sustain and expand Awqaf Abu Dhabi's broader social and charitable programmes.
Fahd Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: "By pairing endowment assets with professional investment and operational expertise, we can convert endowed land into reliable, long-term funding for social initiatives. This partnership exemplifies a modern, governance-led endowment model that preserves assets, delivers consistent returns and maximises social value across generations.”
Yusuff Ali said the private sector had a clear role to play in backing national priorities. "We are committed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency through these projects, with a focus on delivering sustainable returns that create lasting impact for the community," he added.
Awqaf Abu Dhabi said the agreement underscores its continued shift towards an institutional, outcomes-driven approach to endowment development, prioritising asset preservation, transparent investment practices, and measurable financial and social impact.
Projects developed under the MoU will be measured against clear performance and impact metrics to ensure they meet both fiduciary and community needs.