Yusuffali M.A. contributes Dh150 million to the 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' Initiative

It aims to create a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund
Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, has contributed Dh150 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
The "Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans" initiative aims to create a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund to ensure a stable and dignified life for orphans in the UAE and strengthen social cohesion and resilience.
Yusuff Ali M.A said: “The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative reflects the values of generosity and solidarity that make the UAE a true home of compassion. Through a forward-looking endowment model, it provides sustainable, long-term support that strengthens social cohesion and gives orphans the foundations they need to thrive.
“As a society, we are all one family for orphans, and caring for them is a shared responsibility. Through this contribution, I hope to help create lasting impact for orphans across the UAE, supporting their education, wellbeing and empowerment so they can grow with confidence, dignity and independence. Investing in children is the highest form of investment, and I’m honoured to play a part in the UAE’s journey of sustainable philanthropy and shared prosperity.”