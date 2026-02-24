GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Yusuffali M.A. contributes Dh150 million to the 'Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans' Initiative

It aims to create a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Yusuffali M.A
Yusuffali M.A
Gulf News

Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, has contributed Dh150 million in support of the “Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans” initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

The "Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans" initiative aims to create a sustainable endowment (waqf) fund to ensure a stable and dignified life for orphans in the UAE and strengthen social cohesion and resilience.

Yusuff Ali M.A said: “The ‘Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans’ initiative reflects the values of generosity and solidarity that make the UAE a true home of compassion. Through a forward-looking endowment model, it provides sustainable, long-term support that strengthens social cohesion and gives orphans the foundations they need to thrive.

“As a society, we are all one family for orphans, and caring for them is a shared responsibility. Through this contribution, I hope to help create lasting impact for orphans across the UAE, supporting their education, wellbeing and empowerment so they can grow with confidence, dignity and independence. Investing in children is the highest form of investment, and I’m honoured to play a part in the UAE’s journey of sustainable philanthropy and shared prosperity.”

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie’s 84-year-old mother, Nancy (right), is "missing", believed to have been "abducted".

US TV anchor offers $1 million in mother's abduction

2m read
The Endowments and Minors’ Funds Authority – Awqaf Abu Dhabi aims to provide sustained support for orphans through a deeply rooted national approach

Awqaf Abu Dhabi pledges Dh100 Million for orphans

2m read
Yusuff Ali gifts iPhone 17 to girl at Lulu store launch

Yusuff Ali gifts iPhone 17 to girl at Lulu store launch

1m read
MA Yusuffali, Chairman of LuLu Group, who has been reappointed as a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry board.

LuLu chairman reappointed to Abu Dhabi Chamber board

2m read