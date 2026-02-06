GOLD/FOREX
BUSINESS
LuLu chairman MA Yusuffali reappointed to Abu Dhabi Chamber board

Yusuffali is the sole Indian to serve on the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s board of directors

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
MA Yusuffali, Chairman of LuLu Group, who has been reappointed as a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry board.
Supplied

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution reappointing MA Yusuffali, Chairman of LuLu Group, as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI).

“The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a resolution appointing Yusuff Ali Musaliam Abdul Kader as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber,” Abu Dhabi Chamber said on X.

Yusuffali joins the board as a nominated member under an Executive Council resolution, marking his fifth term on the Chamber’s board. Of his previous terms, three were secured through elections, explained V Nandakumar, Director of Marketing and Communications at LuLu Group International.

“The Chamber extends its best wishes for success in his role and for meaningful contributions toward enhancing the impact of the private sector in the emirate,” the Chamber added in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber plays a central role in shaping the emirate’s business environment, working closely with government entities and the private sector to attract investment, support entrepreneurs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Yusuffali’s reappointment is expected to further reinforce the UAE’s economic interests internationally, particularly as Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a global business and investment hub.

While speaking to the media at the sidelines of Gulfood 2026, Yusuffali said that geopolitical tensions, shipping disruptions, and inflation have made supply chain control critical for large retailers.

LuLu, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) since November 2024, has also signed new agreements with suppliers and government-backed bodies from Lithuania, the US and Saudi Arabia, while holding discussions with Canada and Australia to expand imports.

Ali said the group has built sourcing and logistics centres in 27 countries, allowing it to respond quickly to supply shocks.

