Indian businessman Yusuffali gifts girl iPhone 17 at Kalba Lulu opening

Gift presented during opening of new Lulu store branch in Kalba Sharjah

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
X

Dubai: Indian businessman Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, has presented an iPhone 17 to a young girl during the opening of a new branch of Lulu Group International in Kalba, Sharjah.

It was part of the official inauguration ceremony, which was attended by shoppers, local officials and company representatives. Video clips shared on social media showed Ali handing over the phone to the child during the store tour.

The new outlet is part of the group’s continued retail expansion across the UAE, aimed at improving access to supermarket and lifestyle services in growing residential areas. Lulu operates a wide network of hypermarkets and retail stores across the Gulf region.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
