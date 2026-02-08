Gift presented during opening of new Lulu store branch in Kalba Sharjah
Dubai: Indian businessman Yusuff Ali M.A., Chairman and Managing Director of Lulu Group International, has presented an iPhone 17 to a young girl during the opening of a new branch of Lulu Group International in Kalba, Sharjah.
It was part of the official inauguration ceremony, which was attended by shoppers, local officials and company representatives. Video clips shared on social media showed Ali handing over the phone to the child during the store tour.
The new outlet is part of the group’s continued retail expansion across the UAE, aimed at improving access to supermarket and lifestyle services in growing residential areas. Lulu operates a wide network of hypermarkets and retail stores across the Gulf region.
