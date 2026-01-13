UAE-based businessman announces premium iPhone 17 Pro Max gift for entire workforce

Gift scheme a clear sign of the company’s people-centric approach
Universal Marble, the top-notch luxury marble stone fabrication and installation firm in the UAE, has announced a bold move to implement an employee appreciation initiative throughout the entire company that will see every single employee getting the latest Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max smartphone.
The announcement was made on January 2, 2026 at Universal Marble during New Year's celebrations, by Mohammed Aslam Qureshi, Managing Director of Universal Marble, who clearly stated that the company’s staff was receiving the gifts because of their constant dedication, loyalty, and performance. The plan is a clear sign of the company’s people-centric approach, and it is the belief that employees are the key to long-term business success, which drew the management’s attention towards the promotions in the first place.
While talking about the campaign, Aslam pointed out that the company’s growth and good name are the result of the hard work of its employees. He mentioned that the business institution not only plans to give the employees a reward but also to place the firm-wide culture of respect, trust, and shared growth even more firmly.
Aslam, who hails from Hyderabad, India, founded Universal Marble with a dream to provide marble and stone at a place of quality, integrity, and artistry. The company was first established in the UAE, and over the years it gradually increased its footprint because of his great practical industry experience, disciplined operations and in-depth understanding of client requirements support.
Universal Marble has successfully conquered the UAE market by providing services for all kinds of stone fabrication and installation, such as villas, commercial buildings, and large-scale construction. The company, through its superior quality, professionalism, and trustworthiness, has become a reliable partner for the construction and interior designing sectors.
The step has been interpreted by the industry analysts as a sign of the more comprehensive transformation among the entrepreneurs who have a progressive attitude and consider the wellness and motivation of employees as the main factors for sustainable growth, loyalty, and productivity.
According to industry observers, these initiatives signify the shift that is taking place in the UAE where companies are giving more importance to employee engagement and retention in those sectors, like construction and interiors, that are competitive and labor-intensive.
As a part of the process of strengthening the connection between motivated teams and long-term operational excellence, Universal Marble, among others, is rewarding the workforce through meaningful incentives.
