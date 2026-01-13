UAE-based businessman announces premium iPhone 17 Pro Max gift for entire workforce

The announcement was made on January 2, 2026 at Universal Marble during New Year's celebrations, by Mohammed Aslam Qureshi, Managing Director of Universal Marble, who clearly stated that the company’s staff was receiving the gifts because of their constant dedication, loyalty, and performance. The plan is a clear sign of the company’s people-centric approach, and it is the belief that employees are the key to long-term business success, which drew the management’s attention towards the promotions in the first place.