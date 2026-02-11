GOLD/FOREX
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max camera leak revealed — price may stay the same

From variable aperture cameras to the A20 Pro chip, Apple’s 2026 flagship is shaping up

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi
3 MIN READ
Colour leaks for the iPhone 18 line
Tom's Guide

Dubai: Apple's next flagship is still months away, but the leaks are already coming in. From under-display Face ID to variable aperture cameras and a bigger battery, here's everything rumoured so far about the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

The design is staying familiar

The iPhone 17 was a success. A Weibo leaker called Fixed Focus Digital, who has a solid track record on Apple predictions by Forbes, describes the iPhone 17 as having been such a commercial success that Apple is "celebrating" internally. As a result, Fixed Focus Digital says the iPhone 18 series will not change dramatically, with the A20 and A20 Pro processors expected to be the most significant part of the update overall.

Screen sizes are expected to remain the same, with the Pro Max staying at 6.9 inches.

That said, a few subtle changes are rumoured:

  • A "subtle transparent finish" on the rear glass panel

  • A more unified look, potentially dropping the two-tone back that divided opinion on the iPhone 17 Pro

  • Three new colour options: coffee brown, purple and burgundy

Face ID is moving under the display

This is the change generating the most excitement. Both Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and The Information have reported that the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max will feature under-display Face ID, with the sensors sitting beneath the screen rather than in a visible cutout. The front camera is also expected to move to the top left corner of the display, resulting in a more seamless front panel.

The cameras are getting a significant upgrade

The camera improvements rumoured for the iPhone 18 Pro Max are arguably the most exciting part.

The headline feature leak by Fixed Focus Digital is a variable aperture on the main rear camera, something Apple has never done before. This allows the lens to physically change size, giving photographers greater control over depth of field and low-light performance. Samsung attempted this with the Galaxy S9 in 2018 and Xiaomi has experimented with it too.

Other rumoured camera upgrades include:

  • A faster aperture on the telephoto lens for better low-light shots

  • Upgraded 24-megapixel front-facing cameras across all iPhone 18 models

  • A mechanical iris on at least one rear camera on the Pro models

Battery life is set to improve further

Apple finally prioritised battery capacity over device thinness with the iPhone 17 Pro, and the results were impressive. The iPhone 18 Pro Max looks set to push things even further, with rumours pointing to a battery in excess of 5,000 mAh. Models using eSIM only, which free up more internal space, could reportedly reach 5,200 mAh.

There's also speculation that Apple could adopt new silicon carbon battery technology, which would further improve efficiency.

A more powerful chip

The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built using a process called Wafer-Level Multi-Chip Module. This integrates the RAM directly onto the same wafer as the processor, resulting in faster performance and better energy efficiency as components no longer need to communicate across separate chips.

Additional hardware rumours include:

  • Apple's next-generation C2 modem for improved wireless connectivity

  • Full satellite phone capabilities, going beyond emergency use and texting

  • 12GB of RAM, according to analyst Jeff Pu

The price might stay the same

Despite all these upgrades, analysts are suggesting Apple is working hard to hold the line on pricing. The iPhone 17 Pro Max currently starts at $1,199 in the United States and Dh5,099 in the UAE, and both analyst Jeff Pu of GF Securities and respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believe Apple will keep prices flat or at a similar level for the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Apple is reportedly negotiating favourable deals on memory chips with Samsung and SK Hynix, as well as finding ways to reduce costs on displays and cameras, all in an effort to absorb rising component prices without passing them on to consumers.

When does it launch?

The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to follow Apple's traditional autumn schedule, with a launch event anticipated in September 2026. Interestingly, the standard iPhone 18 and more affordable models may arrive later, potentially in early 2027.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiSpecial to Gulf News
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate from Middlesex University specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
