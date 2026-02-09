The company is reportedly weighing two options for this protective layer: polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a commonly used plastic film, and clear polyimide (CPI), a more advanced alternative known for its toughness. While ultra-thin glass has become standard across foldable phones for added rigidity and visual clarity, it still needs a flexible polymer coating on top to prevent cracks and scratches. This top layer plays a major role in how sturdy and how premium the display feels in daily use.