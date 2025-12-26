New supply-chain signals suggest Apple’s foldable could debut as a premium halo device
Dubai: A foldable iPhone feels closer than ever.
Apple has been toying with the idea of a foldable iPhone for years, but fresh supply-chain whispers suggest the long-rumoured iPhone Fold may finally be entering the production pipeline. The question isn't if anymore, it's when. And much like the iPhone 18 confusion, the answer depends entirely on how you interpret the signals.
Most analysts currently point to September 2026 as the most likely unveiling window. In a report by the Chinese website Weibo called 'Fixed Focus Digital' they said, by machine translation, “After the New Year's Day, the iPhone 18 series will be tested on the mass production line one after another, and will be put into production before the Spring Festival at the earliest.”
The Spring festival mentioned falls in February so the estimated date of launch should be in March. This aligns rather neatly with Apple's reported shift towards a split iPhone launch cycle, where premium devices debut in autumn whilst standard models arrive later.
Under this strategy, we'd see the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max launch in September 2026, with the iPhone Fold debuting alongside them as a halo product, whilst standard iPhone 18 models follow months later.
Launching the Fold with Pro models makes considerable sense. Foldables are expensive, experimental, and aimed squarely at early adopters, the same audience Apple targets with its Pro lineup.
Another report by MacRumours indicates a retail release a year later. "The claim suggests small-scale manufacturing runs will start once factories return to normal operations following the Lunar New Year shutdown, which typically ends in late February," MacRumors noted.
"The report also fits with Apple's rumoured shift to a split iPhone launch cycle. Under the reported strategy, the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to debut in September 2026 alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone, while the standard iPhone 18 will follow later with the iPhone 18e for a spring 2027 launch."
Supply-chain sources suggest Apple has been quietly testing foldable displays and hinge mechanisms at scale. Trial production timelines being discussed resemble Apple's usual 12 to 18 month runway, which places a retail launch squarely in late 2026.
Unlike rumours tied to spring launches, foldables demand extensive durability testing. A September reveal gives the company maximum time to refine hinge longevity, crease visibility, and battery optimisation.
A spring launch would be extremely out of character for Apple's first foldable based on previous iPhone and tech launches. New form factors are typically introduced at flagship events where Apple can fully control the narrative.
There's also the silicon question. Opinions on social media by analysts suggested that Apple is unlikely to debut a foldable running a chip that's already six months old. A next-generation A-series processor, introduced with the iPhone 18 Pro, would give the Fold immediate credibility as a cutting-edge device.
Whilst the prospect of an earlier iPhone 18 is exciting, it does raise eyebrows. Would Apple really launch a next-generation model, a full six months before it appears in the iPhone 18 Pro, still expected in autumn 2026? And what about pricing? The iPhone 17 would typically drop in price when the iPhone 18 appears. Would that happen just weeks from now in spring 2026? There's also the matter of momentum. New-generation iPhones generate enormous buzz. Would Apple really want to dilute that excitement by launching the iPhone 18 just six months after the iPhone 17?
Although, some analysts believe Apple could push the Fold to 2027, bundling it with a more mature split-release strategy. That scenario would reduce risk, allow costs to come down, and give Apple time to watch competitors refine their own foldables.
However, the counterargument is pressure. Samsung, Google, and Chinese manufacturers are now several generations deep into foldables. Apple can afford to be late, but not too late.
The strongest consensus points to this timeline: September 2026 sees the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Fold, whilst spring 2027 brings the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e.
It's a clean split. It protects the Fold's premium positioning. And it lets Apple dominate headlines with a brand-new category during its biggest annual event.
Until Apple says otherwise, September 2026 remains the safest bet for the iPhone Fold's long-awaited debut.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox