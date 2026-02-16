Here is the fresh breakdown of how Apple plans to transform the pocket
While Apple has spent years watching from the sidelines as Samsung and Motorola refined the foldable art, recent leaks suggest the tech giant is finally ready to bend.
With 2026 set as the potential "Year of the Fold," here is the fresh breakdown of how Apple plans to transform the pocket.
The iPhone Fold is rumoured to be Apple’s flagship entry into the category, expected to debut in September 2026 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro series.
The big screen: The leaks suggest a 7.7 to 7.8-inch inner LTPO OLED display. When closed, you’ll likely work with a compact 5.5-inch cover screen.
The hinge: Apple is reportedly obsessed with a smooth finish. Rumours point to a Liquidmetal hinge and a waterdrop design to ensure the display stays flat and durable for at least a five-year lifespan.
Internal Power: Under the hood, the A20 Pro chip (built on a cutting-edge 2nm process) is expected to handle the heavy lifting, supported by 12GB of RAM to drive new "Split-Screen" multitasking features in iOS 20.
Biometrics twist: To save space in its ultra-thin frame (aimed at just 4.5mm when unfolded), Apple might swap Face ID for a Touch ID sensor integrated into the power button.
While the book-style Fold is further along in production, the Flip is currently in "active exploration" and likely slated for a 2027 arrival, according to MacRumors and TechRadar. Rumours about the iPhone Flip suggest an ultra-thin folded profile under 4mm, featuring OLED panels and innovative waterdrop hinges for a sleek, pocketable design. The iPhone Fold, meanwhile, may include a 5.5-inch cover display and IPX8 water resistance, combining durability with flexibility.
Leaked details hint at Face ID under flexible layers, dual 48MP cameras, and the A20 Pro chip running iOS 20, promising cutting-edge performance. Vapor chambers are expected to keep the devices cool during extended use, while titanium finishes and 360-degree hinges allow a smooth transition between phone and tablet modes.
Pocketable Square: It’s designed to fold vertically into a compact square. Early leaks suggest a 3.5-inch outer "Magic Window" for notifications and a 6.8-inch main display when snapped open.
Durability over everything: Apple is allegedly testing a clamshell that can withstand the "snap" movement, utiliing a titanium-reinforced frame to keep it rigid yet lightweight.
Analysts suggest they are targeting a 'crease-free' standard that competitors have struggled to perfect. By utilising a titanium-aluminum hybrid build and vapor chamber cooling, Apple aims to ensure these foldables perform like Pro-tier iPhones without the thermal throttling common in thin devices.
Apple’s first foldable iPhone is gearing up for a big reveal in Q3 2026, lining up with the launch of the iPhone 18 series. Initial production will focus on premium units, as Apple’s supply chains work to deliver large quantities while tackling early hurdles in display technology. The goal: Crease-free screens and a smooth, reliable hinge,
Fans of the clamshell-style Flip may have to wait a bit longer, with a likely rollout in 2027, according to The Tech Times. This staggered approach gives Apple time to assess demand for the book-style Fold and refine the Flip’s design.
Pricing for Apple’s foldables signals their premium positioning, with the iPhone Fold expected to land around $1,899 and the iPhone Flip near $1,099. Meanwhile, the Flip is expected to be the more "accessible" entry, competing directly with the Galaxy Z Flip series. And no, the iPhone Flip will not replace the iPhone Fold. The Flip is meant to focus on portability and a clamshell design, while the Fold prioritises larger inner screens and multitasking.