Pocketable Square: It’s designed to fold vertically into a compact square. Early leaks suggest a 3.5-inch outer "Magic Window" for notifications and a 6.8-inch main display when snapped open.

Durability over everything: Apple is allegedly testing a clamshell that can withstand the "snap" movement, utiliing a titanium-reinforced frame to keep it rigid yet lightweight.

Why now?

Analysts suggest they are targeting a 'crease-free' standard that competitors have struggled to perfect. By utilising a titanium-aluminum hybrid build and vapor chamber cooling, Apple aims to ensure these foldables perform like Pro-tier iPhones without the thermal throttling common in thin devices.