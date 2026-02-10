The S25 isn't obsolete as yet; here's how it stacks up
Samsung’s Galaxy S26 has yet to make its official debut, but that hasn’t slowed the pace of speculation. A steady stream of leaks around specs, AI upgrades, pricing and launch timelines has already sparked widespread discussion, and with it, a familiar flagship dilemma: Should you wait for what’s next, or buy what’s already available?
Based on current information, there is no clear-cut answer. The Galaxy S26 is expected to introduce significant refinements, but early signs suggest it may be an evolutionary update rather than a dramatic leap forward. Whether it’s worth waiting ultimately comes down to what you value most in a smartphone.
If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S26 appears to be shaping up as a careful evolution of Samsung’s flagship formula rather than a radical reimagining. Many reports such as Tom's Guide, suggest that the most significant upgrades this cycle are focused on the Ultra model, with far fewer dramatic changes expected for the standard S26 and S26 Plus. This pattern points to a strategy of consistency and refinement over sweeping redesigns, as Samsung balances performance improvements and pricing pressures in an increasingly competitive flagship market.
Unlike past launch cycles where every model saw headline upgrades, much of the early excitement in the leaks has centered on the Ultra’s potential features, while details on substantial improvements for the base models remain more modest. That suggests Samsung is positioning the S26 as a dependable update that builds on what already works well rather than pursuing radical changes across the lineup.
While nothing is official yet, leaks and industry reports paint a fairly consistent picture of what to expect.
The Galaxy S26 is expected to debut with a new-generation processor — either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600, depending on the region. The focus appears to be on improved efficiency, stronger AI performance and better sustained speeds.
Even incremental gains in these areas can translate into smoother everyday use, improved battery efficiency and longer-term reliability. Samsung is also expected to expand its Galaxy AI features, with enhancements to Bixby, generative imaging tools and on-device processing, continuing the AI push introduced with the S25 lineup.
Leaks suggest the base Galaxy S26 could receive a modest battery bump to around 4,300mAh, up from the S25’s 4,000mAh capacity. Wired charging speeds may also increase to 45W, though reports remain mixed, with some suggesting Samsung could stick with 25W charging.
Wireless charging may improve to around 20–25W, but built-in Qi2 magnetic charging is still uncertain. Some reports indicate magnetic accessories may require special cases rather than working natively.
Camera rumours remain divided. While some leaks point to improved sensors, most reports suggest the hardware may remain largely unchanged. Instead, gains are expected to come from improved software processing, particularly in low-light photography, video stabilisation and AI-powered editing.
If that proves true, the S26’s camera improvements may be noticeable in real-world use, even without a major hardware overhaul.
The Galaxy S26 lineup may also see slight increases in display size, with leaks suggesting a 6.3-inch screen for the S26 and a 6.9-inch display for the S26 Plus. Design refinements, including a revised camera island, are also expected, though the overall look is likely to remain familiar.
Leaks strongly suggest Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 lineup around February 25, 2026, with availability expected in early March. This aligns with Samsung’s traditional flagship launch cycle.
Pricing is expected to remain relatively stable. Early reports suggest:
Galaxy S26: Around $799
Galaxy S26 Plus: Around $999
While some regional price increases are possible, major hikes appear unlikely. That puts the S26 close to the S25’s original launch price — though discounts on older models could significantly shift the value equation.
Any decision about whether to wait for the Galaxy S26 should take into account just how capable the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G already is.
The Galaxy S25 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, delivering strong CPU, GPU and AI performance that remains more than sufficient for demanding day-to-day use. It also introduced Samsung’s latest AI features, including on-device AI tools such as generative photo editing and voice-based interactions built into One UI.
Its camera setup, a 50 MP main sensor, 10 MP telephoto lens and 12 MP ultrawide sensor, continues to hold its own for everyday photography and video tasks, even if it does not radically change flagship imaging expectations.
Battery life, build quality and durability remain solid fundamentals. The S25 includes a 4,000 mAh battery, and the phone is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. It also uses Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced protection, features that support long-term day-to-day reliability.
Perhaps most importantly for buyers today, the Galaxy S25 has become significantly more affordable since launch.
One important caveat in the 'wait or upgrade now' debate is the Galaxy S26 Ultra, which, if current leaks hold, looks set to offer more substantial upgrades than the standard S26 models. Industry reporting and early leaks indicate that Samsung is prioritising more ambitious hardware changes on the Ultra, while the base S26 and S26 Plus appear focused on refinement rather than dramatic updates.
Many of the headline enhancements often associated with new flagship generations, such as more powerful chipsets, larger batteries and more advanced camera systems, may be concentrated on the Ultra variant. Rumours suggest the S26 Ultra will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and retain or refine the large-sensor quad-camera setup that Samsung’s Ultra models are known for. Display refinements and faster wired charging (possibly up to 60 W) are also widely discussed as potential differentiators.
By contrast, early specification leaks for the standard S26 suggest only incremental changes compared with the S25, a slightly larger battery and modest performance improvements, with many core specs like the main camera and basic display technology remaining largely the same. This reinforces the view that improvements in the non-Ultra models will be evolutionary rather than transformative.
In practical terms, this means the decision to wait hinges less on the base S26 and more on whether you are actually aiming for the Ultra model. If your priority is Samsung’s most fully featured flagship, waiting for the S26 Ultra, with its stronger performance potential and additional premium touches, may be worthwhile. But if you are considering the standard S26 as a step up from the S25, current rumours suggest that the upgrade may feel more evolutionary than essential.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox