If the leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S26 appears to be shaping up as a careful evolution of Samsung’s flagship formula rather than a radical reimagining. Many reports such as Tom's Guide, suggest that the most significant upgrades this cycle are focused on the Ultra model, with far fewer dramatic changes expected for the standard S26 and S26 Plus. This pattern points to a strategy of consistency and refinement over sweeping redesigns, as Samsung balances performance improvements and pricing pressures in an increasingly competitive flagship market.