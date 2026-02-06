The teaser videos also highlight improvements that many have been waiting for
Samsung is gearing up to enhance the camera experience on its Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the company highlighting several improvements, particularly in video recording and low-light performance. Ahead of the expected launch, Samsung has released three new teaser videos showcasing these upgrades.
The first video demonstrates the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s advanced zoom capabilities, showing a user focusing on a dog inside a car with apparent zoom levels exceeding 10x. Samsung notes that some of the backgrounds in the clips are AI-generated, but the footage emphasises the potential for sharper, more detailed zoomed-in shots.
Leaked renders suggest that the S26 Ultra will return to the rear camera island design, accommodating a main camera with a wider aperture. This wider f/1.4 aperture on the rumoured 200MP primary sensor allows more light to reach the sensor, which Samsung claims will significantly improve low-light photography and video recording compared with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
The teaser videos also highlight improvements in low-light video capture, showcasing clearer and more detailed footage in challenging lighting conditions.
In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ may either receive an upgraded 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom or retain the 10MP telephoto lens from the previous generation.
The full Galaxy S26 series, including the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, is expected to be officially unveiled on February 25, with sales likely to start in March. Depending on the region, the devices will be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor.
Samsung’s early teasers signal a clear focus on enhancing camera performance, particularly in zoom and low-light video, setting the stage for one of the company’s most camera-focused flagship launches to date.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox