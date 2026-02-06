GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung reveals key camera upgrades in latest teasers

The teaser videos also highlight improvements that many have been waiting for

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Samsung S26 camera upgrades teased in new videos
Samsung S26 camera upgrades teased in new videos
@theintrotech

Samsung is gearing up to enhance the camera experience on its Galaxy S26 Ultra, with the company highlighting several improvements, particularly in video recording and low-light performance. Ahead of the expected launch, Samsung has released three new teaser videos showcasing these upgrades.

The first video demonstrates the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s advanced zoom capabilities, showing a user focusing on a dog inside a car with apparent zoom levels exceeding 10x. Samsung notes that some of the backgrounds in the clips are AI-generated, but the footage emphasises the potential for sharper, more detailed zoomed-in shots.

Leaked renders suggest that the S26 Ultra will return to the rear camera island design, accommodating a main camera with a wider aperture. This wider f/1.4 aperture on the rumoured 200MP primary sensor allows more light to reach the sensor, which Samsung claims will significantly improve low-light photography and video recording compared with the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The teaser videos also highlight improvements in low-light video capture, showcasing clearer and more detailed footage in challenging lighting conditions.

In terms of camera specifications, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is rumoured to include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ may either receive an upgraded 12MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom or retain the 10MP telephoto lens from the previous generation.

The full Galaxy S26 series, including the S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra, is expected to be officially unveiled on February 25, with sales likely to start in March. Depending on the region, the devices will be powered by either the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung’s Exynos 2600 processor.

Samsung’s early teasers signal a clear focus on enhancing camera performance, particularly in zoom and low-light video, setting the stage for one of the company’s most camera-focused flagship launches to date.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Samsung S26 Ultra will come in a number of colour options, as per leakers. The latest appearance of Samsung S26 Ultra shows white/black/blue/purple colour options, but there are reportedly two other options to match the boldness of iPhone 17s.

Galaxy S26 leak reveals a key feature may be dropped

2m read
Samsung S26 Ultra will come in a number of colour options, as per leakers. The latest appearance of Samsung S26 Ultra shows white/black/blue/purple colour options, but there are reportedly two other options to match the boldness of iPhone 17s.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra drops on Feb. 25: Price, specs

5m read
Low clouds, rising humidity and mild January temperatures expected across the country.

Calm weather holds across UAE, rain possible in parts

2m read
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design leaks on One UI app

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra design leaks on One UI app

2m read