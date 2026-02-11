As Panjabi adds, the industry is steadily working toward a point where you can point, shoot, and not worry about lighting, backlight, or distractions in the frame. On the video side, phones are also getting better at stabilisation and capturing cleaner audio — improvements that matter as smartphones see more use in semi‑professional videography. The ultimate goal remains the “perfect shot by default,” and while we may not fully reach that in 2026, the direction is unmistakably clear: hardware refinements and AI‑driven software are working together to make that dream closer to reality.