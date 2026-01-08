Today's 6 top tech deals: Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max price drop, smart TVs, MacBook 13 and more

Bring the music, get the vibes. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is a powerful portable party speaker built to bring big sound and vibrant visuals to gatherings of all sizes. It delivers JBL Pro Sound with 160 W RMS output and dynamic frequency response for clear, deep audio, paired with a futuristic lightshow that syncs to your music to create a lively atmosphere. The unit features AI Sound Boost to maximise loudness and reduce distortion, Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming, and an IPX4 splash‑proof rating for outdoor use. With up to 12 hours of battery playtime on a single charge and a replaceable battery option, it keeps the music. Dual mic and guitar inputs plus karaoke functions add versatility for live performances, and multi‑speaker connection via Auracast or stereo pairing through the JBL PartyBox app lets you scale sound for larger events. A foldable ergonomic handle makes it easy to transport from room to backyard to beach.