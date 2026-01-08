Today's 6 top tech deals: Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max price drop, smart TVs, MacBook 13 and more

You’ve got gear that covers work, play, and entertainment
Tech lovers, rejoice! Today’s top tech deals bring a range of gadgets that fuse style, performance, and value in one irresistible package. From the striking Orange iPhone 17 Pro Max with its 6.9‑inch ProMotion display and powerful A19 Pro chip, to the sleek MacBook Air 13 featuring Apple’s latest M4 chip, these offers make upgrading tempting. Add in 4K Smart TVs from Samsung and Hisense, the versatile DJI Osmo Pocket 3 for content creators, and the high-energy JBL PartyBox Club 120, and you’ve got gear that covers work, play, and entertainment. Don’t miss these deals—they make cool tech accessible today.
Pros
Excellent performance and efficiency with A19 Pro
Large, bright 6.9″ ProMotion display
Best battery life in any iPhone to date
Advanced rear and front camera features
Cons
Large size may not suit all users
Premium price point
iOS ecosystem less flexible than some Android rivals
As reviews note, the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max 512GB delivers flagship‑level performance with its 6.9‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display offering a 2868×1320 resolution, adaptive ProMotion refresh up to 120 Hz, Always‑On capability, and up to 3000 nits peak brightness for vivid outdoor viewing. Powered by Apple’s A19 Pro chip with a 6‑core CPU, 6‑core GPU, and 16‑core Neural Engine, it handles demanding apps, gaming and AI tasks with ease. The device houses one of the biggest batteries in an iPhone yet, supporting long video playback and efficient endurance. The Pro Fusion camera system features an advanced triple‑48 MP setup with sensor‑shift optical stabilisation, 16× optical‑quality zoom range and computational imaging enhancements like Smart HDR 5 and Photonic Engine, while the 18 MP Center Stage front camera uses an AI‑driven wider sensor to keep subjects framed during video calls and capture high‑quality selfies. With its durable Ceramic Shield, new aluminum unibody design and striking Cosmic Orange finish, the 17 Pro Max stands out both in capability and style.
The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 packs advanced imaging into a pocket‑sized body, centered around a 1‑inch CMOS sensor that captures detailed, low‑noise footage in a variety of lighting conditions and supports ultra‑smooth 4K video at up to 120 fps. Its three‑axis mechanical gimbal stabilizes footage for cinematic clarity on the move, while Full‑Pixel Fast Focusing and ActiveTrack 6.0 with face and object tracking ensure sharp, well‑framed subjects. A 2‑inch rotatable touchscreen makes horizontal and vertical shooting intuitive, and built‑in stereo mics deliver immersive sound, with compatibility for external mics via USB‑C for enhanced audio. With support for D‑Log M and 10‑bit colour, creators get rich tones and grading flexibility for professional‑level results. Designed for content creators, travel vloggers and social storytellers, the Pocket 3 melds portability with powerful imaging and intelligent shooting tools, making it ideal for versatile video capture.
Pros
Fast, efficient performance with M4 chip and Neural Engine
Bright, sharp 13.6″ Liquid Retina display with wide colour gamut
Long battery life (up to ~18 hours) and fanless quiet design
Center Stage webcam and strong multimedia support
MagSafe charging + Thunderbolt 4 connectivity
Cons
Base 256GB storage may fill quickly for media creators
Only two Thunderbolt ports — may need dongles
No OLED/ProMotion display (60Hz LCD only)
RAM and storage not user‑upgradeable
macOS limits gaming and some non‑Apple software flexibility
The Apple 2025 MacBook Air packs Apple’s latest M4 chip with a 10‑core CPU (4 performance + 6 efficiency cores), an 8‑core GPU and a 16‑core Neural Engine into a sleek, fanless chassis that delivers snappy performance and long battery life for everyday productivity, creative workflows and multitasking. Its 13.6‑inch Liquid Retina display offers a crisp 2560 × 1664 resolution, True Tone, wide P3 colour and up to 500 nits brightness for vibrant visuals. With 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD, it balances responsiveness and storage for apps, documents and media. The machine features MagSafe 3 charging, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 12MP Center Stage webcam with video enhancements, four‑speaker audio with Spatial Audio, and up to 18 hours of battery life on typical use. Running macOS with Apple Intelligence, it supports modern productivity features and seamless integration with Apple devices.
Pros
4K UHD with Dolby Vision for crisp, vibrant picture quality
Game Mode Plus and MEMC smooth motion for gaming and action
AI Sports Mode optimizes sports viewing
Extensive streaming app support built in
Voice control and easy casting (Share to TV)
Cons
Built‑in smart platform may be slower than premium brands
Sound quality can lack deep bass without a soundbar
MEMC effects can introduce artificial motion in some content
Limited advanced gaming features (e.g., VRR/HDMI 2.1) on some sets
Remote control and UI may feel less intuitive than competitors
The Hisense 55‑inch Smart TV (55E6N) delivers immersive viewing with UHD 4K resolution and Dolby Vision HDR for vibrant colours and detailed contrast, while Smooth Motion with MEMC reduces blur in fast‑moving scenes. Designed for modern entertainment, it includes Game Mode Plus for reduced input lag, AI Sports Mode that enhances motion and sound for live sports, and built‑in support for popular streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Shahid and Anghami. With voice control, easy Share to TV casting, and a minimal design, this UAE‑version model balances smart features and performance for everyday viewing and gaming.
Apple iPhone Air 256GB is Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever, combining minimalistic design with flagship‑grade performance and features. It sports a 6.5‑inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion up to 120 Hz, 2736×1260 resolution and up to 3000 nits peak brightness for vivid, fluid visuals. Powered by the A19 Pro chip with a 6‑core CPU, 5‑core GPU and 16‑core Neural Engine, the Air delivers fast everyday performance. A 48 MP main camera and an 18 MP Center Stage front camera enhance photos and video calls with smart framing and HDR capabilities, while all‑day battery life keeps you going without frequent charging. Its slim 5.6 mm titanium body with IP68 water and dust resistance offers durability alongside the striking Sky Blue finish.
Bring the music, get the vibes. The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is a powerful portable party speaker built to bring big sound and vibrant visuals to gatherings of all sizes. It delivers JBL Pro Sound with 160 W RMS output and dynamic frequency response for clear, deep audio, paired with a futuristic lightshow that syncs to your music to create a lively atmosphere. The unit features AI Sound Boost to maximise loudness and reduce distortion, Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming, and an IPX4 splash‑proof rating for outdoor use. With up to 12 hours of battery playtime on a single charge and a replaceable battery option, it keeps the music. Dual mic and guitar inputs plus karaoke functions add versatility for live performances, and multi‑speaker connection via Auracast or stereo pairing through the JBL PartyBox app lets you scale sound for larger events. A foldable ergonomic handle makes it easy to transport from room to backyard to beach.
Pros
Vibrant 4K visuals with Crystal Processor for enhanced colour and upscaling
Sleek MetalStream Design with slim bezels
Endless Free Content via Samsung TV Plus and wide streaming app support
Smart features with Tizen OS, voice control and Knox security
Adaptive Sound & Q‑Symphony support for better audio with soundbars
Solid connectivity with HDMI × 3, Wi‑Fi & Bluetooth
Cons
50 Hz native refresh rate may be less ideal for fast‑paced gaming than higher‑refresh alternatives
Built‑in 20 W speakers may lack deep bass without a separate sound system
The Samsung 65‑inch Crystal UHD U8000F (UA65U8000FUXZN) is a 4K LED Smart TV that delivers detailed visuals with 3,840 × 2,160 resolution and the Crystal Processor 4K engine, which enhances colour, contrast and upscales lower‑resolution content toward 4K clarity. Its MetalStream Design features a slim metal bezel for a sleek look that blends into modern living spaces, and Samsung Knox Security ensures layered protection for your data and connected home devices. The Tizen‑powered Smart TV offers fast access to popular streaming apps along with Samsung TV Plus for endless free live channels and on‑demand content. Built‑in features such as Motion Xcelerator for smoother motion, HDR10+ support for richer contrast, Adaptive Sound with Object Tracking Sound Lite, Q‑Symphony compatibility with Samsung soundbars, and voice control via Bixby make it a versatile choice for movies, TV shows and casual gaming. Connectivity includes Wi‑Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, three HDMI ports (4K @ 60 Hz) and USB‑A, while smart features like AirPlay, SmartThings hub integration and screen casting expand usability in the smart home.
