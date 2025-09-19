GOLD/FOREX
iPhone 17, Pro Max, and Air launch in UAE: Meet the first shoppers to snag the new iPhones at Dubai Apple stores

Excited buyers rush for iPhone 17 Pro Max, with cosmic orange the clear favourite

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer ; Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Virendra Saklani, Chief Visual Journalist
UAE
Dubai Mall’s Apple Store was buzzing as fans got hands-on with the new iPhone 17 lineup. Shoppers compared colours, tested upgraded cameras, and explored iOS 26, while staff cheered early buyers, turning the launch into a mini celebration. Though the iPhone 17 Air attracted interest, most early buyers went for the Pro Max. Prices in the UAE start at Dh4,699 for the iPhone 17 Pro and Dh5,099 for the Pro Max.

Resellers rush to sell new iPhones as demand spikes

Near the Dubai Mall Waterfall on the ground level, excitement has quickly turned into a bustling reselling scene. Groups of people carrying Apple Store bags have gathered, with resellers already offering the latest iPhones at a premium. The high demand is being driven not only by locals but also by tourists from Russia and other Middle Eastern countries.

“People are currently paying an extra 1,000 to 2,000 AED for the new iPhones. Prices are very high today, but they could drop tomorrow. Even though iPhone models in the UAE only support eSIM, buyers from abroad are still snapping them up. Everyone is crazy to get the new iPhone, especially the orange Pro Max,” said one reseller, who wished to remain anonymous.

Retailers weigh tourist demand amid Apple’s new eSIM shift

Dubai’s excitement for the latest Apple launches continues, with long but orderly lines outside the flagship Apple Store. Only small groups are allowed to enter at a time, as tight security ensures the crowd remains under control. Most people queuing are those who pre-ordered and paid for their devices in advance.

Other electronic retailers across Dubai Mall have displayed signs for the new iPhones, though some will officially start sales next week. Retailers who wished to remain anonymous noted uncertainty over whether tourists will form lines for the new iPhone 17 models. This year, UAE iPhones, along with models in Saudi Arabia, the US, and Mexico, support eSIM only, unlike countries such as India, South Korea, Hong Kong, and much of Europe, which still use physical SIM cards.

Shoppers lining up praised the improved security and organisation compared to previous years. Heavily guarded entrances and structured crowd control have helped maintain a smooth flow, keeping eager Apple fans excited but safe as they wait to get their hands on the latest devices.

Rush for the new iPhone at Dubai Mall Apple Store

iPhone Air vs Samsung Edge: Shoppers compare devices at launch

Sahil Karoul, another early buyer, shared his excitement after grabbing the iPhone 17 Pro Max and placing an order for the iPhone Air online. “The colour was what really caught my eye,” he said. “I’m definitely going to test the camera and videos first. I also use a Samsung Edge, so I’m curious to see how the iPhone Air compares. In my opinion, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is the biggest update Apple has done in years—so many new features and great value for money.”

The Apple Store was buzzing with energy as fans explored the new devices, compared colours, and captured the moment on camera. Shoppers crowded around display tables, eagerly testing the latest iOS 26 features and the upgraded cameras, while staff cheered and congratulated early buyers, turning the launch into a mini celebration.

'Orange iPhone is stunning' says UAE buyer of three devices

Rooth Shaji, a UAE resident, managed to secure three iPhones for herself and her family.

“We picked up the cosmic orange and deep blue models,” she said.

“Since I’m upgrading, I’m really excited to try everything—especially the new camera and features. This is a complete revamp compared to the previous model. Honestly, I don’t think anyone was expecting the orange colour, but it’s stunning.”

The new iPhone 17 Pro Max introduces vibrant colours and advanced features, making it a major upgrade from previous models.

Special bonus: UAE businessman stuns 12 staff with 17 new iPhones

Not everyone was shopping just for themselves. Mohammad Danish, who managed to walk away with 12 new iPhones—including both the Air and Pro Max models—said he had a bigger plan in mind.

“I was able to secure more devices by using different pickup contacts,” he explained. “I run a company here in the UAE, and these iPhones will be given to my employees as part of a special promotion. It’s a great way to reward the team while being part of this launch excitement.”

The store floor buzzed with energy as customers compared colours, unboxed their new devices, and posed for photos with Apple staff. With cosmic orange proving to be the most in-demand shade, many left the store clutching their new devices like prized possessions, ready to explore the latest iOS and camera features that have everyone talking.

iPhone 17 pre-orders spark frenzy at Dubai store

Everyone wants the coveted cosmic orange iPhone 17 Pro Max'

Abdul Duala, one of the early customers to walk away with the iPhone 17 Pro Max, said the new design immediately won him over.

“The main thing for me was the colour. We’ve never seen an iPhone in this shade (orange) before, and the redesigned camera instantly stood out,” he said.“I’m obsessed with the new iOS 26, especially the liquid glass design. The camera is on another level—the zoom and even the front camera are so much better. I didn’t go for the iPhone Air because I’m a longtime Pro user, but it’s definitely a standout device.”

'Can’t wait to test the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera!'

Among the first through the doors was Muhammad Adil from Pakistan, who proudly walked away with the orange iPhone 17 Pro Max.

“The first thing I’m going to do is definitely test out the camera,” he said. “That’s the feature I’m most excited about.”

'I’ve bought two iPhone 17 Pro Max and an Air for my family'

One early customer shared his excitement after making a big purchase: “I’ve bought two iPhone 17 Pro Max devices and an iPhone Air in silver, titanium, and orange—for me and my family. I can’t wait to get home and unbox them.”

Meet UAE’s elite club of iPhone 17 early buyers

Meet the elite club of iPhone 17 buyers from the UAE, proudly celebrating their early pre-orders. They queued since early morning to get their hands on the shiniest new gadget in town.

Excited shoppers cheer as iPhone 17 hits Dubai Apple store

Jubilant customers celebrate as they receive the new iPhone 17, marking the launch with excitement and cheers at Dubai Apple store.

First customers greeted with applause

The Apple Store doors are now open at Dubai Mall, welcoming the first customers with applause from staff. Shoppers are lining up to get their hands on the new iPhone.

Doors now open at the Apple Store in Dubai Mall

The doors are now open at the Apple Store and has welcomed the first few customers with a round of applause from the Apple Store employees. Customers are now lining up to get their hands on the new iPhone.

New iPhone 17 Pro Max remains the focus

Several early buyers had their eyes set on the new iPhone 17 Pro Max, particularly the much-anticipated cosmic orange colour. Another UAE resident, Sayed Fawas, also among the first few to queue, said:

“I’m here almost every few years for the launch. I’m going after the Pro Max because the battery is supposed to be much better than previous models.”

While the iPhone 17 Air generated a lot of buzz, early buyers at Dubai Mall appeared more focused on the Pro Max.

“For me, the battery and camera doesn’t appeal to me,” one customer said of the Air.

Meet the first man in line for the new Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

The first customer in line for the iPhone 17 launch at Dubai Mall this morning was Mohammad Shaka, a Pakistani national and UAE resident, who arrived at 6am to secure his spot.

“I wasn’t expecting to be the number one person,” he told Gulf News.“I’m going to be buying the iPhone 17 Pro Max in the orange colour. Honestly, I’m choosing this over the Air because I’m more familiar with the size.”

Fans wait in line at Dubai Mall for iPhone release

Tight security at Dubai Mall

The pre-order sale of the new iPhone at Dubai Mall saw calmer scenes compared with previous years, with tight security in place around the Apple Store.

Several entrances directly leading to the store were blocked, and only a few queues formed near the shop and the Fountain Area.

Also Read: iPhone Air revealed: Unboxing Apple’s thinnest smartphone yet

Crowds line up at Dubai Mall for new iPhone launch

iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, new Watch

Apple’s latest releases include the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17, and iPhone Air, alongside the AirPods Pro 3 and an updated Apple Watch lineup with enhanced health features.

The iPhone 17 Pro offers advanced capabilities such as ProRes RAW support and an A19 Pro chip, while the iPhone Air stands out as the thinnest iPhone ever made.

