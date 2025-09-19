Dubai’s excitement for the latest Apple launches continues, with long but orderly lines outside the flagship Apple Store. Only small groups are allowed to enter at a time, as tight security ensures the crowd remains under control. Most people queuing are those who pre-ordered and paid for their devices in advance.

Other electronic retailers across Dubai Mall have displayed signs for the new iPhones, though some will officially start sales next week. Retailers who wished to remain anonymous noted uncertainty over whether tourists will form lines for the new iPhone 17 models. This year, UAE iPhones, along with models in Saudi Arabia, the US, and Mexico, support eSIM only, unlike countries such as India, South Korea, Hong Kong, and much of Europe, which still use physical SIM cards.

Shoppers lining up praised the improved security and organisation compared to previous years. Heavily guarded entrances and structured crowd control have helped maintain a smooth flow, keeping eager Apple fans excited but safe as they wait to get their hands on the latest devices.