Can you pick up your new iPhone 17 in UAE Apple stores without pre-ordering?

In UAE, in-store pickup after pre-ordering is expected to start on Friday, September 19

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Image used for illustrative purpose only.
AP

Dubai: Apple’s latest iPhone lineup – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air – officially launched on September 9, 2025.

If you’re hoping to get your hands on the new iPhone without pre-ordering, your options are none currently. This is because Apple UAE is prioritizing customers who pre-ordered online and selected in-store pickup, meaning that the safest way to secure a device is to reserve it ahead of time.

The UAE currently has four Apple stores – The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island – with a fifth store in Al Ain expected to open later this year.

Across all locations, demand is expected to be high, particularly for the Pro and Pro Max models, which already attracted long queues when pre-orders opened at electronics retailers and telecom outlets.

The key takeaway for UAE shoppers is simple: to ensure you get an iPhone 17 on launch day, pre-order online and select in-store pickup. While walk-in customers may get lucky, stock is extremely limited, and lines are expected at all major locations.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
