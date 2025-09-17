In UAE, in-store pickup after pre-ordering is expected to start on Friday, September 19
Dubai: Apple’s latest iPhone lineup – iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the new iPhone Air – officially launched on September 9, 2025.
If you’re hoping to get your hands on the new iPhone without pre-ordering, your options are none currently. This is because Apple UAE is prioritizing customers who pre-ordered online and selected in-store pickup, meaning that the safest way to secure a device is to reserve it ahead of time.
The UAE currently has four Apple stores – The Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Yas Mall, and Al Maryah Island – with a fifth store in Al Ain expected to open later this year.
Across all locations, demand is expected to be high, particularly for the Pro and Pro Max models, which already attracted long queues when pre-orders opened at electronics retailers and telecom outlets.
The key takeaway for UAE shoppers is simple: to ensure you get an iPhone 17 on launch day, pre-order online and select in-store pickup. While walk-in customers may get lucky, stock is extremely limited, and lines are expected at all major locations.
