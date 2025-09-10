Apple's latest iPhone lineup arrives as companies across industries face rising costs from Trump's new punishing tariffs on imports from around the world. And the Trump administration has also repeatedly insisted that iPhones should be made in the US, rather than in the company's current manufacturing hubs overseas. But analysts stress that this is an unrealistic demand that would take years to pull off — and could result in doubling, or event tripling, iPhone's current average price of $1,000.