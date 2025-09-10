The latest devices come with new A19 chips, which will help power AI features
Apple has unveiled its iPhone 17 lineup. The tech giant on Tuesday launched four new models that mark the latest editions to its marquee product.
That includes the introduction of the iPhone Air, which Apple says is its thinnest smartphone yet. And, as seen in years past, its newest phones boast better cameras, longer lasting batteries and a handful of other upgrades across the board. The latest devices come with new A19 chips, which will particularly help power Apple’s artificial intelligence features.
Apple's latest iPhone lineup arrives as companies across industries face rising costs from Trump's new punishing tariffs on imports from around the world. And the Trump administration has also repeatedly insisted that iPhones should be made in the US, rather than in the company's current manufacturing hubs overseas. But analysts stress that this is an unrealistic demand that would take years to pull off — and could result in doubling, or event tripling, iPhone's current average price of $1,000.
In addition to better camera quality on its front and back facing lenses, iPhone 17’s front camera has been upgraded across its lineup to have a wider field of view and new sensor, allowing you to take landscape photos and other selfie orientations without having to rotate your phone.
iPhone's new Air offering also gives users the option to record videos using the front and back cameras simultaneously. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max added a more powerful telephoto lens, among other improvements.
Apple also boasted longer battery life across its iPhone 17 lineup. It said that its new iPhone Air, in particular, would be the tech giant's most power-efficient iPhone yet.
The iPhones Apple rolled out last year were the first the company designed with a wide range of new AI features. The iPhone 17 lineup announced Tuesday doesn't make as many leaps as its predecessor — but each phone will come with Apple's latest operating system, iOS 26, which will feature incremental AI advances.
iPhone 17 will be available starting with 256GB of storage — double the entry storage from the previous generation — and a 512GB option, in five colors: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.
Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are available in three new finishes — deep blue, cosmic orange, and silver.
Pre-orders begin Friday, September 12, with availability beginning Friday, September 19.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox