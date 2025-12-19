Huawei unfolds a new era of innovation in Dubai with Mate X7 and flagship lineup of devices

New products expand Huawei’s premium ecosystem
Huawei set the stage in Dubai last night with the highly anticipated Unfold the Moment launch event, unveiling a new lineup of flagship devices. From innovative foldable engineering to ultra-luxury wearables and cutting-edge tablets, the event introduced the HUAWEI Mate X7, the brand’s latest foldable smartphone, HUAWEI FreeClip 2 open-ear earbuds, the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN as their latest ultra-luxury smartwatch, and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S creative tablet. Together, the new products expand Huawei’s premium ecosystem and reinforce the brand’s leadership in high-performance, design-driven technology.
Pushing boundaries of the foldable design, the Mate X7 boasts a slim and durable build and powerful performance, with a flagship-grade camera system. The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 claims to set a new benchmark for comfortable open-ear listening, while the HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN blends refined aesthetics with advanced engineering and performance. The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S is a tablet designed for young creators, featuring a high-definition, paper-like display and Huawei’s creative suite.
Zhu Ping, President of Marketing and Sales Services at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said, “By understanding and responding to users’ needs, we aim to help the world use technology to unfold every moment. Our goal is not only to deliver exceptional product experiences, but also to enable every user to embrace the moments that matter most to them.”
The Mate X7 draws design inspiration from the 1,600-year-old light-woven brocade tradition, widely regarded as a pinnacle of Chinese silk craftsmanship and part of its cultural heritage. The phone comes in a nano fibre-finished Brocade White, alongside two vegan leather options in Nebula Red and Black.
The Mate X7 brings imaging capabilities of Huawei’s standard flagships to the foldable form factor. Its upgraded second-generation True-to-Color Camera delivers 43% improvement in colour accuracy, and the Ultra Lighting HDR Video achieves a whopping 17.5 EV of dynamic range. Durability has seen a substantial improvement from the new hinges to the reinforced display. Part of the new Ultra-Reliable Foldable Architecture is an outer display made of Ultra Durable Crystal Armor Kunlun Glass, Advanced Precision Hinges, and a 3-Layer Composite Ultra-Tough Structure. A 3,550 mm² SuperCool Ultra-Large VC & Graphene Heat Dissipation System and a 5,600 mAh battery further ensure stable performance and all-day battery life.
The HUAWEI FreeClip 2 features the ear-clip design that combines open-ear listening with the aesthetics of a fashion accessory. Designed to wear all day, each earbud weighs just 5.1 g with long-lasting comfort and a secure fit. The earphones come in Blue, White and Black colourways.
Clear, dynamic audio and call quality across different usage is achieved using high-energy dual-driver units and an NPU AI processor with ten times more computing performance than the previous generation. Rated IP57 for dust and water resistance and up to 38 hours of total battery life, the FreeClip 2 offers effortless listening throughout the day.
The new HUAWEI WATCH ULTIMATE DESIGN comes in a new Royal Gold Edition, which features an industry-first rare-earth purple ceramic bezel with 18K gold, paired with a zirconium-based liquid metal case and a purple-gold titanium alloy strap. On the smartwatch are features tailored for deep-sea divers, including an innovative waterproof system and sonar-based underwater communication capabilities. An upgraded antenna for stronger all-scenario connectivity, AI-powered noise cancellation for clear calling, precise positioning enabled by the HUAWEI Sunflower Positioning System, and advanced eSIM communication technologies are also included.
The HUAWEI MatePad 11.5 S is a next-generation tablet with a comfortable and exceptionally clear PaperMatte Display that effectively solves the issues related to sharpness found in traditional matte displays. Designed for paperless productivity, the tablet comes with the new M-Pencil Pro stylus and a magnetic keyboard that make note-taking, writing, and content creation smoother.
The pre-installed Huawei Notes app includes a versatile suite of brushes and templates, now expanded with covers, papers, and stickers designed to celebrate Arabic and African aesthetics. The GoPaint app now comes with several new animation tools that bring ideas to life. For video creators, the Wondershare Filmora app now offers shortcut key support to streamline editing workflows, while the WPS Office suite provides professional PC-level document editing, presentations, and data processing features.
Huawei said that today’s launch goes beyond a mere set of technological upgrades; it reflects the company’s enduring commitment to putting consumers first. Under the brand proposition “Now Is Yours,” Huawei hopes to actively engage with consumers and build cross-regional and cross-cultural connections, enabling people worldwide to share the fruits of technological progress.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox