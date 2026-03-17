NKEY Architects strengthens UAE presence with 250+ active projects from Dubai HQ

Nataliia Melnyk, Founder of NKEY Architects, said: “Dubai’s steadiness continues to justify our confidence as a long-term home for NKEY’s global headquarters. It reflects the strength of the local market, the country’s reputation as a safe and reliable destination, and the seriousness with which the city continues to shape its future built environment. We are committed to supporting clients and partners with high-quality design, seamless delivery, and the kind of consistency that helps projects move forward with confidence.”