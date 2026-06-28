Mahsa Gholizadeh on risk, resilience and building a design business in the UAE
Dubai: Mahsa Gholizadeh says the UAE gave her the space, confidence and opportunity to build the design business she once only imagined.
The founder and design director of DBM Studio was living in Australia before moving to the UAE, but realised the region offered something different for designers. Creativity was valued, clients were open to new ideas, and the country’s pace of growth made it possible for entrepreneurs to move faster.
“For me, the UAE was the perfect place to turn my vision into reality,” she said.
That vision, however, came from a difficult personal chapter. In her early twenties, Gholizadeh went through what she describes as a period of deep personal challenges, when she felt lost and unsure of what her life was meant to become.
“I felt lost, without direction, and at one point I truly hit what I would call rock bottom,” she said.
The turning point came when someone asked her to leave her job and take a risk on a freelance restaurant design project. She said yes, even though the decision felt frightening at the time.
“That decision became the beginning of my journey,” she said.
DBM Studio grew from that first freelance project into a Dubai-based design business focused on hospitality and high-end interiors. Gholizadeh says she wanted the company to stand for more than design work.
“From that day, I wanted to build something meaningful, not just a business, but a platform to create honest, impactful work and truly serve my clients,” she said.
The idea of building a supportive workplace was also personal. Gholizadeh says she did not have a mentor when she started, which made her determined to create a studio where people could grow, feel supported and believe in their own potential.
“For me, starting this business was never just about design. It was about purpose, growth, and the belief that when you align with who you truly are, life opens doors you never imagined,” she said.
Over the past year, DBM Studio has received international awards, a milestone Gholizadeh describes as one of the studio’s biggest successes so far.
The recognition mattered, but she says the larger achievement has been growing internationally while protecting the studio’s identity.
“Protecting our identity, our storytelling approach, and our attention to detail has always been non-negotiable,” she said.
That has become increasingly important as the company takes on larger and more complex projects across different markets. For Gholizadeh, growth only counts if the studio keeps the same care, honesty and detail that shaped its early work.
Many projects now come through relationships and word of mouth, which she sees as proof that clients value the process behind the work as much as the finished space.
“The real success is not just the international recognition. It is the fact that we are growing globally, creating meaningful work, and proving that it is possible to scale a creative business while staying true to who you are,” she said.
The early years also forced Gholizadeh to learn what design school did not teach.
One of her biggest challenges was balancing passion with the commercial side of running a company. In the beginning, she was so emotionally invested in every project that she often went beyond the brief without protecting the studio’s time, pricing or scope.
“I wasn’t always confident in pricing, defining scope, or setting strong terms and conditions. These are not things you learn in design school, but they are essential if you want to build something sustainable,” she said.
She also had to learn that growth could not happen if she tried to control every detail herself. Building a team, asking for support and trusting others became a turning point.
“Seeking help and building a strong network was a turning point for me,” she said.
Those lessons changed how she runs the studio today. She still believes in going the extra mile for clients, but now makes sure each project is commercially viable and aligned with the company’s long-term direction.
The UAE’s business ecosystem played a major role in DBM Studio’s growth. Gholizadeh says the country’s infrastructure, ease of setting up a company and support for entrepreneurs gave her the confidence to take risks early.
“The UAE has played a very important role in my journey. It is truly a country of opportunities, especially for people who are willing to work hard and think big,” she said.
The country’s multicultural environment also shaped her approach to design. Working with clients, collaborators and talent from different backgrounds helped her think beyond one market and build a more global perspective.
“There is also a strong culture of ambition here. Being surrounded by people who are building, creating, and pushing boundaries motivates you to do the same,” she said.
Gholizadeh started DBM Studio with limited funds and built it through organic growth.
She says every decision mattered in the early days, from the projects she accepted to how cash flow was managed. Instead of spending heavily on marketing, she reinvested into the company and focused on relationships.
“Being self-funded allowed me to grow at my own pace, stay independent, and protect the vision and DNA of the studio. Looking back, that challenge became one of our biggest strengths,” she said.
Gholizadeh does not come from a business family, which meant much of the journey was built through trial, error and self-development. That, she says, helped her develop resilience and confidence.
Over the next five years, Gholizadeh wants DBM Studio to expand globally while staying boutique in spirit.
The company plans to take on more international projects, particularly in boutique hotels and high-end hospitality, where she believes the studio’s design approach can create stronger experiences.
She also wants to move beyond design services by developing product lines, including furniture, lighting, materials and objects that carry DBM Studio’s craftsmanship and narrative.
“Ultimately, the vision is to build a global, respected brand that remains boutique in spirit, personal in approach, and authentic in every project we deliver,” she said.
Her advice to new founders is to start with clarity and commit fully.
“Don’t start a business with doubt. Once you decide, commit fully, believe in yourself, and don’t play small,” she said.
Even during difficult periods, Gholizadeh says she never thought of giving up and returning to a 9-to-5 job.
“I genuinely love what I do, even with all the challenges that come with running a business. For me, it has always felt like a blessing rather than a burden,” she said.