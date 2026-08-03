UAE fashion designers can apply for Dubai’s new brand-building programme

The initiative is part of Dubai Culture’s efforts to support the creative industries
Fashion designers in the UAE looking to turn their creative ideas into market-ready brands can now apply for Dubai’s first Made in Dubai Fashion Sprint, an eight-weekend incubation programme aimed at helping emerging talent build commercially viable fashion labels.
Launched by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) in partnership with the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI), the programme will welcome 15 Emirati and UAE-based resident fashion designers with a clear vision for developing a brand. Applications are open from 3 to 28 August 2026.
The programme, which runs from 19 September to 8 November 2026, is designed for designers who want to refine an existing label, develop a new fashion concept, or strengthen their path towards becoming a retail-ready brand.
Through a mix of workshops, mentorship sessions and industry-led guidance, participants will learn how to navigate the business side of fashion, from shaping brand identity and strategy to product development, pricing, marketing, financial planning and retail preparation.
Apart from creative development, the initiative aims to strengthen Dubai’s local fashion ecosystem by encouraging collaboration between designers and local ateliers and manufacturers. Participants will gain insights into production processes, market entry strategies and the realities of building a fashion business in Dubai.
The programme will bring together designers, manufacturers, retailers and industry experts, offering participants opportunities to expand their professional networks while receiving personalised feedback on their collections and commercial direction.
The journey will culminate in a final showcase, where participants will present their collections and brand strategies to leading figures from the fashion sector.
Applicants will be assessed on factors including craftsmanship, production readiness, business potential and their vision for future growth.
The initiative is part of Dubai Culture’s wider efforts to support the creative industries and aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Design Sector Strategy 2033, which aims to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global destination for designers, creatives and design innovation.
Khulood Khoory, Director of the Design Department at Dubai Culture, said the fashion sector plays an important role in driving the creative economy by transforming ideas into products and brands with cultural and economic value.
“Made in Dubai Fashion Sprint provides a practical pathway for designers to refine their brands, strengthen their creative identity, and improve their market readiness,” she said, adding that the programme supports Dubai’s ambition to nurture creative talent and reinforce its position as a global hub for design excellence.