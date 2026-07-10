NOMI launches in the UAE, putting personal identity at the heart of luxury

Dubai-based footwear brand taps into the growing demand for personalisation
For decades, luxury fashion has been defined by logos. Today, a new generation of consumers is beginning to ask a different question: what if the most meaningful symbol they could wear was their own?
That is the idea behind NOMI, a Dubai-based premium footwear brand that is redefining luxury through identity by transforming initials, names and personal stories into sophisticated, customisable wearable fashion statements. Built on the belief that luxury is not about labels but about identity, the brand is creating a new language of personal style.
At a time when consumers are increasingly seeking products that reflect individuality rather than status, NOMI is building its entire philosophy around a simple belief: identity is the ultimate luxury. NOMI was founded to empower young women to embrace their individuality and build self-confidence by celebrating who they are rather than receiving that validation from a logo.
Available exclusively at www.nomi-designs.com, each pair of NOMI shoes is handcrafted from premium calf leather using the finest materials and can be personalised with up to three letters, allowing customers to celebrate their own initials or those of someone meaningful in their lives. Designed to balance beauty, comfort and durability, every pair is created to become a lasting expression of personal identity.
Whether it is a mother carrying her child's initial, a bride embracing a new surname, or a daughter honouring a parent, the brand aims to create products that hold emotional significance beyond fashion trends. By turning letters into lasting statements, each design captures stories that remain meaningful long after seasonal trends have passed.
The launch comes at a time when consumers are increasingly seeking personalisation, authenticity and emotional connection in the products they purchase. The concept reflects this broader global shift, with growing demand for brands that offer emotional connection rather than simply brand recognition.
NOMI's approach sits at the intersection of luxury craftsmanship and personal identity, creating footwear designed not only to be worn, but remembered.
The brand's name originates from the Italian word for "names" and reflects the idea that a person's name is far more than a label. Because your name is more than just a detail—it is your signature, your legacy and your mark on the world. That belief sits at the heart of every NOMI design, celebrating individuality through pieces created to be treasured for years to come.
Unlike many fashion trends that evolve season after season, NOMI believes products rooted in personal meaning have enduring relevance.
"Fashion trends change, but identity doesn't. Your name remains with you throughout your life, which is what makes it timeless," says the brand’s spokesperson.
Launching from Dubai was a deliberate decision. As one of the world's most diverse and internationally connected cities, the UAE has become a hub for emerging luxury concepts that blend innovation, craftsmanship and global appeal.
Looking ahead, NOMI aims to establish itself as one of the region's leading luxury lifestyle brands, with ambitions to expand into international markets and additional fashion categories in the years ahead.
For a brand built around names, however, the mission remains remarkably simple:
To remind women that the most important name they will ever wear is their own — because true luxury begins with identity.