Exclusive: Reema Al Banna turns her memory box into a collection

That idea shaped every part of REEMAMI's latest presentation at The JamJar, where the gallery became less a runway than an extension of Al Banna's imagination. Guests wandered through rolling grass installations, hand-drawn interventions and objects gathered from years inside her atelier, pausing to paint, explore and interact with the space rather than simply observe it. The atmosphere felt very domestic, almost as though visitors had been welcomed into someone's creative process instead of arriving for a fashion show - it felt real.