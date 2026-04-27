The new Casa collections that arrived at Via Durini 23 this week feel like the fullest expression yet of what happens when a fashion house stops translating its identity into interiors and simply lets it arrive whole. The Moss and Gardenia lines bring that sinuous, sun-warmed geometry indoors: armchairs and daybeds with the proportions of something you might actually live in rather than merely admire. The outdoor Saint Jean collection takes the house's most iconic prints - Leopard, Zebra, the Sicilian Cart, the majolica patterns of the deep south in Blu Mediterraneo and Verde Maiolica - and puts them on sunloungers, sofas and reclining chairs without a flicker of hesitation. The Club Noxus bar cabinet completes the picture. It looks, in the best possible way, like a decision.