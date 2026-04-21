Milan Design Week 2026: How material intelligence is shaping contemporary interiors

The idea of 'material intelligence' runs through the entire space
At Milan Design Week 2026, Cassina is keeping things focused on materials and how they shape the way we experience design.
Inside the Cassina Store Milano, the idea of 'material intelligence' runs through the entire space. It’s less about standalone pieces and more about how surfaces, textures and forms interact with architecture.
The new Ardys seating system by Patricia Urquiola sets the tone. Its soft, modular shapes are reflected in the window displays, where wall detailing echoes its flexibility and movement. Nearby, finishes from new pieces like Charlotte Perriand’s Plana low table highlight Cassina’s ongoing push into updated lacquered surfaces.
Rather than a traditional showroom layout, the store is set up as a slow walkthrough. A Ghost-Wall system by Mikal Harrsen guides visitors from living spaces to dining, bedroom and wardrobe areas. The idea is integration rather than separation, with walls that almost disappear into their surroundings. Patricia Urquiola’s wallpaper design is applied across panels to keep everything visually connected.
Colour plays a strong role throughout the space. The staircase is wrapped in deep aubergine faux fur, while a yellow-toned room showcases lighting designs by names like Charles and Ray Eames, Neri & Hu, Angelo Mangiarotti and Linde Freya Tangelder. Above, the iconic dome presents a curated group of six pieces upholstered in oil-coloured velvet, bringing different eras into one shared setting.
The broader collection continues Cassina’s “The Cassina Perspective” approach, mixing contemporary and archival design. New works by Chiara Andreatti, Formafantasma, Gaetano Pesce and Philippe Starck are placed in residential-style settings to feel closer to lived-in spaces rather than exhibition pieces.
There’s also a strong focus on Karakter x Cassina. In the window, Aldo Bakker’s AB Dining table is paired with the CH66 chair by Nicos Zographos, while inside, Verner Panton’s Peacock Chair stands out as a key piece, marking the 100th anniversary of his birth. Gianfranco Frattini’s 780/783 low tables also return in updated finishes as part of the centenary celebrations for the designer.
Upstairs, the terrace offers a quieter moment. The 2026 Outdoor Collection is shown in a simple, open-air setting designed as a pause from the pace of Design Week.
The presentation also includes a collaboration with Persol, bringing together design, craftsmanship and heritage in a way that connects past and present without overstatement.