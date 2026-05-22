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Sheikh Hamdan shares video of Kenyan boys Milan and Christopher exploring Dubai

From the Burj Khalifa to Ski Dubai, the boys explored Dubai's most iconic landmarks

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Sheikh Hamdan shares video of Kenyan boys Milan and Christopher exploring Dubai

Dubai: Days after Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, invited a young Kenyan boy to visit the city, the story has come full circle.

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Sheikh Hamdan has now shared a video on his social media of Milan and his friend Christopher, both from Kenya, living out what was once only a dream. The two boys were seen taking in some of Dubai's most beloved destinations, from standing near the Burj Khalifa and watching the Dubai Fountain to exploring the colour and wonder of Miracle Garden, the Butterfly Garden, and the Green Planet.

The Crown Prince, known widely by his pen name Fazza, accompanied the video with a heartfelt message. "I am delighted to see the joy of Little Dubai's friends, Milan and Christopher from Kenya. I hope you enjoyed your visit to Dubai and discovering its destinations and distinctive landmarks, and that you carry with you the most beautiful memories from this trip," he wrote.

The story began on May 1, when Sheikh Hamdan reposted a video by Kenyan content creator Maria Nyambane, in which her son Milan was seen in tears over his deep wish to visit Dubai, a city he described as a "planet." In the video, Nyambane gently reassured her son, promising to work hard until she could make the trip happen. The clip struck a chord with millions, and when Sheikh Hamdan reposted it, he added a personal promise of his own: "It will make me very happy to see you in Dubai, hopefully very soon."

That promise has now been kept. Nyambane, who has 94,900 followers on Instagram and regularly shares parenting content on the platform, had earlier described Sheikh Hamdan's original invitation as overwhelming. "This is big. Humbled and honoured," she wrote at the time.

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