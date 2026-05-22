Sheikh Hamdan shares video of Kenyan boys Milan and Christopher exploring Dubai

The story began on May 1, when Sheikh Hamdan reposted a video by Kenyan content creator Maria Nyambane, in which her son Milan was seen in tears over his deep wish to visit Dubai, a city he described as a "planet." In the video, Nyambane gently reassured her son, promising to work hard until she could make the trip happen. The clip struck a chord with millions, and when Sheikh Hamdan reposted it, he added a personal promise of his own: "It will make me very happy to see you in Dubai, hopefully very soon."