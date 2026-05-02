The move aligns with Dubai's broader urban sustainability goals
Dubai: Dubai Municipality has launched a city-wide flame tree planting drive following a directive by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
The drive will see the iconic tree planted across streets, residential areas, public parks, entertainment spaces, vital intersections and community majlises in several parts of the emirate.
Sheikh Hamdan announced the move on his official X account, accompanied by an animated video marking the start of the flame tree season.
"In Dubai, the flame tree blooms in the summer to renew life within our homes, our streets and gardens," he wrote. "And with it blooms a city that knows nothing but life and beauty."
The flame tree known scientifically as Delonix regia is one of the most recognisable sights in the emirate. Its sweeping canopy of vivid orange-red flowers typically begins blooming in late April and continues through to the end of July, coinciding with the close of the school year and the arrival of summer making it one of Dubai's most anticipated seasonal landmarks.
At full maturity, the tree grows between 9 and 12 metres tall and spreads 12 to 15 metres wide, providing generous shade across streets, parks and open spaces. It thrives in Dubai's climate, requiring 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily and tolerating drought with ease making it ideally suited to the city's long, hot summers.
A flame tree takes just three months to grow from seed to seedling, and with an estimated lifespan of 40 to 60 years, every tree planted today will shade generations of Dubai residents to come.
More than 50,000 flame trees have already been planted across Dubai's roads, parks and public spaces a figure that reflects years of quiet but deliberate investment in the city's green landscape. Dubai Municipality confirmed the initiative is now underway across multiple areas of the emirate.
The move aligns with Dubai's broader urban sustainability goals, which include expanding green cover, reducing heat in public spaces and making the city more liveable year-round.