Dubai Municipality has launched a city-wide flame tree planting drive as part of this effort, aiming to boost green cover and enhance seasonal landscapes across residential and public areas. The flame tree, known scientifically as Delonix regia, is one of the most recognisable natural sights in the emirate. Its sweeping canopy of vivid orange-red blossoms typically begins blooming in late April and continues through the end of July, coinciding with the close of the school year and the arrival of peak summer.