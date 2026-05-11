City-wide flame tree planting drive following Sheikh Hamdan directive
Dubai: Dubai’s iconic flame trees are once again transforming the city with vibrant red and orange blooms as authorities expand a major greening campaign across the emirate. The initiative follows directives from Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai to increase flame tree planting in parks, streets, homes, and public spaces, reinforcing Dubai’s long-term sustainability and urban beautification goals.
Dubai Municipality has launched a city-wide flame tree planting drive as part of this effort, aiming to boost green cover and enhance seasonal landscapes across residential and public areas. The flame tree, known scientifically as Delonix regia, is one of the most recognisable natural sights in the emirate. Its sweeping canopy of vivid orange-red blossoms typically begins blooming in late April and continues through the end of July, coinciding with the close of the school year and the arrival of peak summer.
Officials say more than 50,000 flame trees already line Dubai’s roads and neighbourhoods, creating striking seasonal corridors of colour across the city. New sapling distribution drives are now underway, encouraging residents, schools, and community groups to participate in planting efforts. The campaign reflects Dubai’s wider vision of expanding green infrastructure while preserving the cultural and visual identity associated with its seasonal flora, making flame trees a defining symbol of the emirate’s summer landscape.