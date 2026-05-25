Dubai's flame tree season: 1,200 more trees to shade your streets

Sheikh Hamdan's vision brings 15m-tall scarlet canopies to streets and parks
Dubai: Dubai is set to grow even greener as 1,200 more flame trees will be planted across the emirate in a new push to fill the city's streets, parks and communities with the towering red-and-orange canopies that have become one of its most beloved seasonal symbols.
The initiative, carried out in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, will see the trees planted over the coming months as part of a broader push inspired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Sheikh Hamdan has described the flame tree as a symbol of Dubai, "a city full of life and beauty," and directed its expansion across the emirate's streets, homes, recreational spaces and public parks, while making seedlings available to residents who wish to plant them at home or on their farms.
Dubai Municipality earlier this month announced the completion of planting 1,000 flame trees along Amman Street, covering six roundabouts and 10 kilometres of central median, as well as Street 15 in Mirdif.
More than 50,000 flame trees already line the city's roads, parks and public spaces, and landmark locations including Jumeirah Street, Airport Road, Safa Park and Dubai Canal.
VFS Global has pledged to plant the new batch of 1,200 flame trees. The timing of this tree-planting initiative is particularly meaningful, as it coincides with Eid Al Adha, a season deeply rooted in the spirit of giving and sharing.
Sourced from Wadi Dafta Plantation, an Emirati-owned agricultural enterprise run by farmer Ahmed Al Hafeiti, these flame trees known as Delonix regia can reach heights of up to 15 metres, the organisers said.
Originally from Madagascar, flame trees have adapted strongly to the UAE's climate over decades. Beyond their striking scarlet blooms, they provide natural shade, improved pedestrian comfort and support local biodiversity by attracting birds, butterflies and pollinators during the flowering season.
It contributes to reduced heat exposure and the creation of cooler shaded microclimates within urban environments, pointed out Al Hafeiti.
The new planting forms part of a wider sustainability drive by VFS. Over the past four years, more than 650,000 trees have been planted through related global initiatives that are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, protecting biodiversity and supporting reforestation as critical steps toward long-term environmental resilience.
Zubin Karkaria, founder and chief executive officer of VFS Global Group, said the initiative speaks to both a global responsibility and a deeply personal connection to Dubai.
"Flame trees are more than just a flowering species. They are a unique marker of the summer season in Dubai, a source of shade and comfort and a defining feature of Dubai's streets and communities," he said.
He added: "Dubai has always set a global benchmark for visionary leadership and sustainable urban development, and our commitment to this initiative reflects not just our sustainability priorities but our deep connection to this city and the UAE and our responsibility to contribute meaningfully to its future."