Sip on fiery drinks and grab a free sapling to celebrate Dubai’s red summer bloom
Dubai: If you’ve noticed your Instagram feed turning a fiery shade of orange lately, you’re not alone. The Flame Tree (Delonix regia) has officially transitioned from a simple roadside beauty to a full-blown cultural phenomenon in the UAE.
Here is how the "Flame Tree Season" became the definitive vibe of the Dubai summer.
The surge in popularity is deeply rooted in the city's future. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, recently directed the expansion of Flame Tree planting across Dubai.
The goal? To bring renewed color and life to the city's summer months. By integrating these vibrant blossoms into our homes, majlis, streets, and parks, the Flame Tree is becoming an essential part of the seasonal rhythm of Dubai.
What makes this tree so special? According to the Dubai Future initiative, the Flame Tree is a hardy survivor perfectly suited for our climate:
Sun Seekers: They require 6 to 8 hours of direct sunlight daily, thriving exactly when the rest of us are seeking shade!
Drought Tolerant: They possess high drought tolerance, making them a sustainable choice for the region.
Long-Lasting Legacy: These trees have a lifespan of 40 to 60 years, meaning the saplings planted today will shade future generations.
Local entrepreneurs and cafes have taken this royal directive and turned it into a sensory experience. The "Flame Tree Season" collaboration has united some of the UAE’s most creative spots.
1. Rationed
Bringing the initiative home by offering free saplings with your coffee, encouraging residents to contribute to the city's green canopy.
2. Brew Cafe
Crafting the Flame Tree Bellini, a drink that is supposed to captures the "delicate notes" of the season.
3. Palma
Serving up liquid art that mirrors the vibrant, sunset-hued petals of the Delonix regia.
4. Délicieux
Very similar to the drink at Palma it is a refreshing drink with a beautiful gradient.
5. 7abba.ae
While the cafes focus on the 'sip' 7abba.ae has translated the Flame Tree aesthetic into a shareable dessert. These limited-edition Rocky Roads are the ultimate summer gift.
6. Dodasgelato
A cold, creamy tribute to the season. This vibrant orange and red swirl captures the "fire" of the tree in a refreshing frozen form, exclusively at the Palma pop-up.
7. Apricot Dubai
A collection of sips ranging from apricot bellinis, afternoon spritz and carrot-orange infusions.
8. Barbar
Flame tree seasonal fresh juices made in house at Barbar.
The bloom is fleeting, but the impact is lasting. Whether you’re planting a sapling from Rationed or cooling down with a Flame Tree Bellini, you are part of a collective moment of appreciation for the desert’s resilience and beauty.